Jennifer Lopez Getz Glitzy with $ 9 million in diamonds at the SAG 2020 Awards

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The star of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39 ;, who attended the awards ceremony on January 19 as nominated for Best Supporting Actress, dazzles with her black dress and accessories when she hits the red carpet.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez He showed some important glitters during the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), wearing diamond jewelry worth $ 9 million (£ 7 million).

The superstar attended the ceremony on Sunday (January 19) at night as nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Hustlers", and as he walked away empty-handed, he showed a winning look courtesy of his black Georges Hobeika dress and designer accessories from the iconic Harry Winston brand.

The 50-year-old man was wrapped in pieces that included a 73.55 carat necklace and 13.77 karat earrings.

<br />

His impressive appearance on the red carpet came only a few hours after he showed his shiny new cup while rehearsing for his highly anticipated performance in the Super Bowl LIV next month (February 2020).

<br />

"Happy Sunday! (Two) weeks of countdown to the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup !!!" He captioned a picture of her with the glass cover reusable cup.