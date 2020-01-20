Jennifer Lopez Getz Glitzy with $ 9 million in diamonds at the SAG 2020 Awards

The star of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39 ;, who attended the awards ceremony on January 19 as nominated for Best Supporting Actress, dazzles with her black dress and accessories when she hits the red carpet.
Up News Info –
Jennifer Lopez He showed some important glitters during the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), wearing diamond jewelry worth $ 9 million (£ 7 million).
The superstar attended the ceremony on Sunday (January 19) at night as nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Hustlers", and as he walked away empty-handed, he showed a winning look courtesy of his black Georges Hobeika dress and designer accessories from the iconic Harry Winston brand.
The 50-year-old man was wrapped in pieces that included a 73.55 carat necklace and 13.77 karat earrings.
His impressive appearance on the red carpet came only a few hours after he showed his shiny new cup while rehearsing for his highly anticipated performance in the Super Bowl LIV next month (February 2020).
"Happy Sunday! (Two) weeks of countdown to the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup !!!" He captioned a picture of her with the glass cover reusable cup.
Courtney Stodden details suicide attempt on emotional video
%MINIFYHTML52908eac8d3fbeedc49ee3126c6526fe12%