Jennifer Aniston reacts to Brad Pitt watching his victory at the SAG 2020 awards

It is the meeting everyone is still talking about.

On Sunday night, a series of events took place in the SAG 2020 Awards That gave fans the moment they had been waiting for: Jennifer Aniston Y Lace Pitt hugging The famous ex met face to face in the backstage of the annual awards ceremony, thanks in part to the fact that their victories were together during the ceremony. Pitt was the first, accepting the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a film for his performance in Once upon a time in Hollywood. Soon after, Aniston was called to an outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for The morning show.

And, as fans would soon discover enthusiastically, Pitt was behind the scenes watching his ex-wife's acceptance speech while she was on stage giving it. Then, the two would cross behind the curtains, with photographers capturing their sweet hug.

When asked what he thought about sharing the night with other actors, including Pitt, who had seen her behind the scenes, Aniston called her ex "sweetie,quot; and told her Extra"We've all grown up together. We've really done it and it feels like a fun night to celebrate and cheer each other up and keep working."