Jennifer Aniston gets excited after winning her first SAG award since 1996!

It's been no less than 25 years since Jennifer Aniston won an award at the SAG Awards, so now that she finally returned home with a statuette, she got a little emotional! Last night it was definitely very special for the actress who made sure to mention how much it meant to her the honor of winning the Featured Woman in a drama series for The Morning Show.

The last time he also won something in the same awards ceremony was in 1996 and it was with the cast of Friends!

However, this marked the tenth time she was nominated in SAG, eight times for Friends between 1996 and 2004 and the ninth in 2015 for her part in Cake.

Winning this year was even more special for her, as it was against some massive names in the industry: Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, Elisabeth Moss and Jodie Comer, all of whom were in critically acclaimed productions.

& # 39; What? Oh my god, this is so amazing. What a room, "he began his acceptance speech, crying.

She continued: “ I was thinking about when I was a little girl and I would do it, I didn't have a VCR, but I had a tape recorder and I recorded Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days on my deck and I listened to these episodes in my head and thought: & # 39; Someday, I will do that. I really know that I will leave this house and that I will be up there. I will be that. "

Sure enough, ‘then I got an ad from Bob Bigs, and I got into SAG, and they were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere. So I just have to say that I am very grateful. "

Be sure to see his full speech if you haven't done it yet!

The actress had a lot to say about her role and how he challenged her. Congratulations, Jennifer Aniston!



