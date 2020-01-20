Jeannie Mai seems visibly upset after Amanda Seales closes her

%MINIFYHTML3416b12685e0abd2f9aac83fd2978a1c12% %MINIFYHTML3416b12685e0abd2f9aac83fd2978a1c13%

The star of & # 39; Insecure & # 39; He is talking about the treatment black people receive when their co-host of & # 39; The Real & # 39; Try changing the subject to & # 39; mental health and higher suicide rates & # 39 ;.

Amanda Seales He won't let anyone interrupt her when he shares his opinion, even when he ends up bothering other people. Jeannie Mai She looked remarkably upset by the comedian when she closed it in the last episode of "The real".

The ladies were celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and talked about society when Amanda said there is no change in the community today. "We still have an industrial prison complex, we still have racism, we still have things incorporated into our laws and our constitution," he explained, before Jeannie interrupted her and tried to talk about "mental health and higher suicide rates."

However, Amanda made it clear that she was talking about race, not people in general. "It is specifically about race," the "Bring the fun"said the host, closing his co-host." That is what he is talking about. Things have not changed. "Jeanie immediately shut up and listened to what Amanda said, and people couldn't help but point out that she seemed upset at the time.

"Jeanie's face didn't have it," said one, while another commented, "Jeannie looked tense! Let me discover that I need to start tuning lol." There was also someone who said: "As soon as Amanda put Jeannie in her place, she shut up and the rest of the girls talked."

Some people, on the other hand, praised Amanda because they believed that "Unsafe"The star was doing the right thing." Jeanie had a complete speech that was not this short clip, it was the turn to talk about Amanda and Jeanie interrupted her, but Amanda continued to continue what she had to say, "A person jumped into Amanda's defense." Well, Jeanie the He interrupted first and has the tendency to try to do less about race when they are talking about racial issues, he was trying to divert attention from the race and Amanda was like nah this is about race, it's about black people, "he said. other.