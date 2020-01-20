Jason Momoa's visit to a Children's Hospital will warm your heart

Bring Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Jason Momoa He just proved that he is a superhero with a huge heart.
The actor behind Aquaman made a surprise visit to the UPMC Childrens Hospital in Pittsburgh, where some unsuspecting patients and their families came face to face with the beloved action star.
"The best part of being aquaman is to make children happy by spreading aloha," the actor shared on Instagram. "I had a little time before work to stop by the Pittsburgh UPMC children's hospital and met so many brave and strong babies, all my aloha for families."
During his visit, Momoa also sat down to fight with a patient named Joshua. "Joshua and I bet that if he hits me on the arm, he will have my trident," the star explained on Instagram.
Well, it turns out that Joshua paid a visit to the set of the next sequel. "See you on the set of Aquaman 2 Joshua. Stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j," Momoa said.
Judging by the many smiles in the photos, it seems that the young men and their parents were happy to meet the man with the trident.
"Thanks to @prideofgypsies for visiting us this morning to visit patients and their families at UPMC Children & # 39; s!" The hospital shared on social networks, stimulating a series of compliments for the star.
"@childrenspgh saved my children's lives 10 years ago," said one comment. "Thank you for being a hero and an inspiration to these children. God bless you."
