Jailed-style guru Anand Jon Alexander sues state prison after a stabbing incident

%MINIFYHTML9fe97857144e712d8246afd7fd99cd5412% %MINIFYHTML9fe97857144e712d8246afd7fd99cd5413%

Instagram

The fashion designer is currently 59 years old in R.J. Donovan state prison after being convicted in 2008 on 16 counts of sexual assault on girls and young women.

Up News Info –

Jailed fashion designer Anand Jon Alexander filed a lawsuit after he was allegedly stabbed in prison.

The style guru, whose famous clients have included Paris Hilton Y Mary J. BligeHe was convicted in 2008 on 16 counts of sexual assault on girls and young women. He was ordered to serve 59 years of life imprisonment in California.

Alexander has been serving his time at R.J. Donovan State Prison and is now suing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation after being repeatedly stabbed in the face by a fellow prisoner.

%MINIFYHTML9fe97857144e712d8246afd7fd99cd5414% %MINIFYHTML9fe97857144e712d8246afd7fd99cd5415%

"(Alexander) was waiting on the phones at RJ Donovan State Prison to call his mother for his 70th birthday (in May 2019 when) he was the victim of a serious assault perpetrated by another inmate …", says the lawsuit . "(The attack) caused serious bodily injury, including multiple stabs on the face and right eye, (plus) five facial fractures."

Alexander is seeking punitive damages, alleging that prison staff did not follow his own protocol or turned the case over to the district attorney's office, according to page six of the New York Post.