Jack Robinson: Sheffield United near signing Nottingham Forest defender | Soccer news







Sheffield United is close to finalizing an agreement to sign Nottingham Forest defender Jack Robinson.

The 26-year-old left back was at United's Shirecliffe training camp on Monday to undergo the second part of a medical exam.

Robinson plays predominantly as a left back, but can also operate as a left central side.

And he is ready to become the second signature of the Blades transfer window, after Jack Rodwell joined a short-term agreement earlier this month.

Robinson was an apprentice in Liverpool and spent time in Blackpool, where he made his breakthrough in the Championship, before joining QPR for more than £ 1 million in 2014.

1:42 Chris Wilder admits that he is surprised by the time it takes for several of the Sheffield United players to agree on new contracts, and warned that the club will not wait forever. Chris Wilder admits that he is surprised by the time it takes for several of the Sheffield United players to agree on new contracts, and warned that the club will not wait forever.

After another season on loan on the second level with Huddersfield, he struggled to enter the Rangers side until 2017-18.

He impressed in the last year of his contract and then joined Forest in a free transfer, where he continued to do well.

