Jack Nowell will undergo an injured ankle surgery | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLea5b258df92423c354c6bfa88dc08eea12% %MINIFYHTMLea5b258df92423c354c6bfa88dc08eea13%





Jack Nowell played for Exeter against La Rochelle on Saturday

%MINIFYHTMLea5b258df92423c354c6bfa88dc08eea14% %MINIFYHTMLea5b258df92423c354c6bfa88dc08eea15%

Exeter Chiefs have revealed that Jack Nowell missed the selection for the England Six Nations team due to an ankle injury, in which he is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The Chiefs also confirmed that Henry Slade missed the selection, as he is still recovering after breaking his ankle during the December victory over Leicester Tigers.

Nowell played 80 minutes of Exeter 33-14's victory over La Rochelle in the Champions Cup on Saturday, but he has been fighting an ankle injury since the World Cup.

Now it has been decided that it requires an operation to solve the long-standing problem.

Eight newcomers to the squad of the six nations of England England head coach Eddie Jones names eight newcomers in the 34-man Six Nations squad

England head coach Eddie Jones said: "Jack is injured and will have an operation and we'll see when he returns."

Jones named eight uncovered players in his 34-man Six Nations squad: Ben Earl flank, Tom Dunn hooker, Ollie Thorley wing, Fraser Dingwall center, George Furbank fullback, Alex Moon padlock, Will pillar Stuart and the flying medium Jacob Umaga.

They will fly to Portugal on Thursday to begin preparations for the opening of the England World Cup against France in Paris on February 2.

The Chiefs lead the Premier League after eight games, one point ahead of Northampton Saints.

They are also in the quarterfinals of the European Champions Cup, where they will play Northampton on the weekend of April 3/4/5.