It is said that Prince Harry and Prince William end their two-year dispute in the midst of the Megxit drama

According to reports, the two-year dispute between Prince Harry and Prince William has come to an end. Before Harry moved to Canada to be with his wife Meghan Markle and their son, Archie Harrison, the brothers apparently had a "sincere,quot; conversation recently to resolve things between them because it was "now or never."

According to privileged information in Sun, Markle and Kate Middleton were also part of the conversation.

"They decided to eliminate all the toxic people that were stirring around them to treat as brothers," said a real high-ranking source.

Only a few months after Harry and Meghan got married in May 2018, rumors began to emerge that said there had been a fight between William and Harry, and experts also claimed that Kate and Meghan didn't get along either.

This supposed enmity between the real "Fab Four,quot; was part of Harry and Meghan's unhappiness with real life, and was one of the reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left office as members of the royal family.

The insider says that William and Harry's peace talks have been "innovative,quot; in terms of saving their fraternal bond, and it was totally driven by them, not by anyone else. The source explained that because Harry is permanently moving, he realized that they needed to solve things between them now, or that would never happen.

Despite the differences of opinion, the insider says that the family warmth has returned, and both William and Harry are sad because of the enormous distance between them.

Although he has progressed with his brother, the source says that Harry's relationship with his father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, is much more "complicated and complex."

Harry's decision to walk away and give up the royal family has made Charles "enormously sad," and there is still a lack of confidence that will take some time to resolve.

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renounced their roles as royals and have abandoned the titles of His Royal Highness, they will come to life on their own in Canada. During the first year as non-working members of the royal family, Prince Charles will financially support the couple as they strive to create their own sources of income in the coming months.



