Iraq: Baghdad police use tear gas and live fire while protests are unleashed | News

Security forces threw tear gas and live fire in an attempt to clear the roads in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, while hundreds of protesters returned to the streets to express their anger at the slow pace of government reforms.

Protesters a week ago had given the government until Monday to act in accordance with their demands, which included holding an instant poll under a new electoral law, appointing an independent prime minister and prosecuting officials suspected of corruption .

Plus:

Starting on Sunday and continuing on Monday, young protesters in Baghdad and the south began to seal roads and bridges with burning tires.

"We blocked the path to demand our rights … the rights of young people to get a job," said one of the protesters in the capital, who wanted to remain anonymous.

"We demand that the central government go to early elections and the nomination of a new independent prime minister. If that does not happen, we will scale and block all roads and city centers."

Imran Khan of Al Jazeera, reported near the clashes in Baghdad, said police used tear gas against protesters who burned tires and tried to block access to Tayaran Square.

"We have also heard the use of real fire against protesters," Khan added, noting that witnesses said at least one protester was killed as a result of the use of real ammunition.

Doctors on the scene also treated more than a dozen people who suffered the effects of tear gas.

"More and more people arrive as they see the photos in the news: this is one of the biggest demonstrations in recent weeks and is also likely to be one of the most violent," Khan said.

Protests also broke out in southern Iraq, including in the cities of Nasiriyah, Karbala and Amara, where protesters burned tires and blocked roads.

The call to action of the protest organizers came amid fears that the spiral of regional tensions following the assassination of the main Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States in early January would end the momentum of his movement of months of duration.

& # 39; Decisive moment & # 39;

The uprising began on October 1 when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to denounce rampant government corruption, poor public services and job shortages. Protesters are also demanding the end of the quota-based political system in Iraq, introduced after the US-led invasion in 2003.

Hundreds of people have been killed since protests broke out, and human rights groups accuse security forces of using excessive force against protesters.

"They (the security forces) should stop shooting and aiming, who they are and who we are? Both sides are Iraqis. So why are they killing their brothers?" A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was cited by the Reuters news agency.

Khan of Al Jazeera said protesters in Baghdad were getting frustrated "because they feel they are not being heard."

"Now that they have cut all these roads, the question is how much more can they climb and how much more pressure can they put on the government?"

"The protest movement faces a decisive moment in the next few days, they need to press the government enough to fulfill their demands," Khan said.

The Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned almost two months ago, but the political parties have so far failed to agree on a successor and has continued to direct the government as a caretaker.

Protesters have publicly rejected names that circulate as possible replacements and are furious that no other radical reform measures have been implemented.