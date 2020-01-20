Iran's Zarif will skip the Davos forum for program changes | USA news

Iran has said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not attend this week’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland after organizers changed their program.

The annual summit, which will begin at the Swiss resort of Davos on Tuesday and the last four days, has been overshadowed by rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Plus:

Zarif's absence eliminates any possibility of confrontation with the US president. UU. Donald Trump, who is expected to attend the forum.

"They changed the original program they had for him (Zarif), the program that had been agreed upon, and they came up with something else," said Abbas Mousavi, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, at a press conference in Tehran on Monday .

"Either way, this trip will unfortunately not happen," he said.

Tensions between the old enemies of Washington and Tehran have worsened after Trump's decision in 2018 to withdraw his country from a historic nuclear agreement signed between Iran and six world powers.

The two countries seemed to be on the verge of war after the United States drone attack on January 3 near Baghdad International Airport He killed one of the main military commanders of the Islamic Republic, Qasem Soleimani.

Iran responded five days later by firing missiles at US targets in neighboring Iraq, without causing fatalities.

Hours later, Iran's armed forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, had previously threatened to attack 52 targets within Iran if Tehran attacked US citizens or assets after the murder of Soleimani: and Iran has said that the United States is partly to blame for the involuntary demolition of the plane amid intense tensions.

& # 39; Door not closed & # 39;

Addressing journalists on Monday, Mousavi also said that Iran had not closed the "door to negotiations,quot; in an effort to resolve a dispute over the nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA).

He added that any additional movement by Tehran to reduce its commitments to the agreement, under which Iran secured relief from sanctions in exchange for accepting restrictions on its nuclear program, It would depend on the actions of other parties.

Iran has gradually moved away from its obligations to JCPOA Following the decision of the United States to renounce the agreement and re-impose strict sanctions that have seriously harmed the Iranian economy.

Britain, France and Germany, the remaining signatories of the pact along with Russia and China, activated a dispute mechanism this month, citing Iranian violations.

The measure initiated a diplomatic process that could lead to the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.

"Tehran remains in the agreement … The claims of the European powers that Iran violates the agreement are unfounded," Mousavi said, saying that the "door to negotiations,quot; had not been closed.

"If Iran will further diminish its nuclear commitments it will depend on other parties and whether Iran's interests are insured under the agreement," Mousavi said.