Iran's new Quds Force leader promises "manly,quot; revenge by Soleimani | Iran news

The newly appointed Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) has said that the United States killed its predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, "in a cowardly way,quot;, promising "to hit his enemy in a manly way,quot;.

Esmail Qaani made the comment Monday at a presentation ceremony organized for him by the main IRGC commanders to mark the formal start of his term.

"They (United States) beat him (Soleimani) in a cowardly manner, but with the grace of God and through the efforts of freedom seekers around the world who want revenge on his blood, we will strike his enemy in a way manly, "he said.

The murder of Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad on January 3 led to the US. UU. And Iran on the verge of war, but the fear of total conflict was eased when Iran's reprisal attacks against US targets in Iraq on January 8 ended without any death.

The supreme leader of Iran, ayatollah Ali Khamenei Since then he has called for the expulsion of all US troops from the region.

The Quds Force is part of the 125,000 force IRGC, a paramilitary organization that responds only to Khamenei.

the IRGC oversees Iran's ballistic missile program, has its naval forces follow the U.S. Navy. UU. in the Persian Gulf and includes a totally voluntary Basij force.

Under Soleimani, the Quds Force helped boost Iranian influence in the Middle East by building a vast network of representatives.

In Syria, the unit played a key role in underpinning support for the beleaguered Syrian president Bashar al-Assad after the country descended to war in 2011.

He also armed and trained militias that helped defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the armed group of Levante (ISIL, also known as ISIS) in Syria and Iraq.

Khamenei, announcing the appointment of Qaani, said the new head of the Quds Force was "among the most prominent commanders of the IRGC,quot; during the 1980-1988 war between Iran and Iraq, adding that the unit under the veteran soldier will continue an "identical,quot; strategy. chased by Soleimani.

At the funeral of the commander killed days later, Qaani, 62, promised to continue in the path of his predecessor "with the same force," saying that his murder "will be reciprocated in several steps by withdrawing the United States from region,quot;.

Born in the late 1950s in the city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran, Qaani joined IRGC in 1980, a few months before Iraqi forces invaded western Iran, unleashing a bloody eight-year war that It killed approximately one million people.

Shortly after the war, Qaani went set as deputy head of the IRGC ground forces.

Although it is not clear when Qaani joined the Quds Force, Iran's state news agency, IRNA, said it was set as deputy of the unit in 1997, the same year that Soleimani was appointed commander.

With a clear division of labor and maintaining geographically distinct spheres of influence, Soleimani and Qaani together played a strategic role in expanding Iran's influence in neighboring countries.

In the few public statements that Qaani made, he criticized the United States and Israel and said in a 2017 article that Trump's "threats against Iran,quot; will harm the United States.

In 2012, the United States sanctioned Qaani, citing its role in financial disbursements to the "elements in Africa,quot; ​​of the Quds Force and other "terrorist groups."