Iran will go beyond missile attacks to avenge Soleimani | I ran

After the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on January 3, many feared an important war broke out in the Middle East. Iran's retaliation came quickly, but it did not cause a conflict.

On January 8, two bases that housed US and coalition troops were hit by a missile shower. Many perceived the attack as a sign of decreased intensity, since did not result in human loss and the Iraqi authorities were warned in advance.

Since then, Tehran has been sending mixed signals about the country's next movement in this crisis. While Chancellor Mohammad Javad Zarif Announced that the attacks "concluded measures provided in self-defense," Esmail Qaani, the new commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran will hit its "manly enemy,quot;.

On January 17, Iranian supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei described the way forward for Iran. In a strange speech during Friday prayers in Tehran, he called the Quds Force, "the fighters without a border," declared that the European Union should not be trusted "because of its history and its support for Saddam during the Iran- Iraq,quot;. , and asked the Iranians to put their collective efforts on "strengthening themselves in all aspects."

Khamenei's speech indicates that Iran will probably seek to avoid a large-scale war and will adopt the following strategy: begin to advance its nuclear capacity and seek to continue the projection of power abroad through the Quds Force and its regional allies.

Following the murder, Iran Announced that I was leaving the limits of the nuclear agreement. January 15, European countries unleashed A dispute mechanism that can lead to the return of United Nations sanctions against Iran. The Iranian authorities could respond by waiving the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which will represent a set of serious risks to the West and the Middle East.

Apart from that, Iran could try to intensify tensions in the region through its political and military allies.

In its campaign to resist the presence of the United States in the region, Tehran has invested heavily in several armed groups. During the last decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, the IRGC has mobilized and equipped tens of thousands of fighters in the region (mainly in Iraq and Syria).

Groups like Kata & # 39; ib HezbollahKata & # 39; ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Asa & # 39; ib Ahl al-Haq, Badr, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kata & # 39; ib al-Imam Ali, Liwa Zeinabiyoun, Liwa Fatemiyoun, Quwat Imam al-Baqir, Liwa al-Sayyida Ruqayya and Quwat al-Ridha have been receiving Iranian material support and strategic guidance .

This adds to a strong alliance with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the strategic commitment to the Houthis in Yemen.

On January 7, the supreme leader ordered the assignment of an additional $ 220 million budget for the Quds Force, part of which will probably be dedicated to strengthening these armed groups backed by Iran.

Following the murder of Soleimani, the IRGC threatened attack the city of Haifa in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, in case of an attack on Iranian soil.

The risk of reprisal attacks by Iranian representatives throughout the region will remain high. Iran-backed militias are determined to fight US forces. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that US "military bases, soldiers, officers and warships,quot; will be attacked.

Iran's desire for revenge will also politically affect the region.

In Syria, where Iran has had an awkward partnership with Russia, the IRGC will probably seek to further strengthen its presence. Russian attempts to curb the Iranian military presence in response to US and Israeli calls may not succeed. In Yemen, Iran will also seek to secure its profits as an "indispensable diplomatic actor."

In Iraq, Iran will continue to influence internal political affairs, which will lead to further destabilization as the country attempts to deal with major political unrest.

Already suffering large divisions, Iraq will likely see deepening divisions between supporters and opponents of Iran. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution that forces the government "to work to end the presence of all foreign troops on Iraqi soil." The Kurds and some Sunni members of parliament did not attend the parliamentary session that approved this decision.

Many Shiite political and religious leaders are in favor of the departure of foreign forces, but the US military presence. UU. It is an integral element of the security of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), especially after 2017 independence referendum. Therefore, the impulse to expel US troops will become another point of discussion between Baghdad and Erbil.

Soleimani's assassination also prompted calls for unity among Shiite forces in Iraq that, until recently, were divided by Iraqi protests. This means that the demands of protesters of political reform and desectarization of the political system are unlikely to be fulfilled. This is likely to complicate government formation efforts in the coming months and could further exacerbate tensions between the various ethno-religious components of the country.

In Lebanon, the consequences of Soleimani's death are also likely to be felt. Hezbollah is the most important strategic asset of the Islamic Republic in the region and, therefore, is likely to continue its financial support for the group.

Like Iraq, Lebanon is experiencing social turmoil, with protesters demanding a reform of the political system. A stronger Hezbollah will probably be more assertive in its political negotiations with other forces within the country, especially as Saudi Arabia, the main sponsor of the former PMinister of time Saad al-HaririHe has indicated that he does not want to climb against Iran.

In the Gulf, the escalation in the confrontation between the USA. UU. And Iran has caused a lot of anxiety, especially since last year Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates witnessed Iran's military capabilities with attacks by drones in Aramco and attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Fearing for their key oil sectors and their economic stability, both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have made it clear that they want to avoid further escalation with Iran.

After the murder of Soleimani, Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, traveled to Washington and London to meet with political and defense officials to express the need to reduce the scale.

Saudi Arabia has reduced its air strikes in Yemen and stressed that Houthis can take a role in the future Yemeni government. Before his resignation in November, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, had assumed the role of a mediator between Riyadh and Tehran, actively facilitating negotiations for a progressive reduction between the two. Although Saudi Arabia or Iran have not confirmed this, it seems to be the only expected approach for Saudi leaders in the coming months.

The UAE also recently started negotiations with Tehran restore diplomatic and possibly economic collaboration. The Emirati have already begun to reduce their military participation in Yemen by withdrawing their troops in the summer of 2019.

In October, reports emerged that Emirati officials visited Tehran to lead the talks on standardization and de-escalation, and that Abu Dhabi had released $ 700 million in Iranian funds previously frozen due to US sanctions.

On the contrary, Qatar has maintained good relations with Iran, which supported it during the blockade initiated by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Doha has made long-standing efforts to act as mediator and partner of its great neighbor. Just one day after the murder of Soleimani, Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, traveled to Tehran to reduce tensions. A week later, the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also visited the Iranian capital and asked for a dialogue.

Despite efforts to mediate for Qatar and others in the region, there is more instability and confrontation on the horizon.

In its opening speech At the last Doha Forum in December 2019, Zarif of Iran said that the Middle East was affected by a "cognitive disorder,quot; that has caused countries to perceive security as a zero-sum game, guaranteeing one's safety by depriving her neighbors, and chasing increasing gun deals.

The problem is that Iran's overall strategy in the region does not really differ from this "cognitive disorder." And the murder of Soleimani has opened a new chapter in his confrontation with the West. A withdrawal from the nuclear agreement will only deepen the crisis.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.