Inter Milan agrees to an agreement "in principle,quot; to sign Chelsea Moses of Chelsea | Soccer news







Inter Milan has agreed to an agreement "in principle,quot; to sign Chelsea's side, Victor Moses.

That's according to Inter sports director Piero Ausilio, who said Sky in italy on Monday: "There is an agreement in principle with Chelsea for Victor Moses. We are doing evaluations at this time."

It means that Moses will be withdrawn from his current loan at Galatasaray before joining former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, with whom he won the Premier League title in 2017.

Inter executive president Beppe Marotta confirmed his club's interest in Moses last week as one of the three possible January signings of the Premier League.

Inter Milan also hopes to land Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud before the transfer deadline

The teammate of Moses, Chelsea, Olivier Giroud and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham are the other players that Inter hopes to land while pursuing the Serie A title.

Sky sports news reported in the summer, Inter was interested in bringing Moses to the club, where the side would have a second chance to work with Conte.

The Nigeria international was loaned to Fenerbahce by former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri last January, but he has only played six times this season due to a recurring thigh injury.

