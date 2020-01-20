Inside the spicy marriage of Ashley Graham

Now she and Ervin have completed their happy family painting, welcoming their son last weekend. "At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

Graham has been very honest about how mentally the nine months of pregnancy can be. "It's not like I'm trying to get pregnant or not trying. It just happened, so it was a surprise," he shared recently while chatting with a new mom. Shay mitchell in your podcast "Then, suddenly, my emotions, my mind, my body, the things I always had control over now are totally out of control. I can't talk to anyone about that, my husband doesn't understand but is trying to be as supportive as possible. My mother says: & # 39; Oh, you'll be fine & # 39; I think it was spiraling a little and crying a lot. "

Sometimes the tears that fell came out of that new mixture of frustration, confusion and fear, but there were also some happy ones. Because as intense as preparing for an event as changing as fatherhood and at the same time the growth of a human, she was very, very excited about the consequences. "I don't know anything about children," he said fashion on its cover of January, "I am so excited."