Inside the party after the SAG 2020 Star-Studded Awards

The ceremony was only the beginning of the night.
In the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, Charlize Theron Y Jennifer Lopezstunned on the red carpet while Joaquin Phoenix, Renee ZellwegerY Phoebe Waller Bridge He took home the coveted statues of actors. Plus, Ton hanks& # 39; reactions once again stole the show and Parasite He made history as the first foreign-language film in the history of the ceremony to win the outstanding performance of a set in a film. And, of course, never, we will never stop talking about Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pittis meeting Y hugging behind the scenes.
But once the cameras stopped working (and the next generation of Fiji Water Girls called it one night) the festivities continued at the Netflix star-filled party. There, at Sunset Tower, Laura Dern—He continued his winning streak, winning the outstanding performance of a female actress in a supporting role in a film trophy— held alongside Strange things& # 39; Millie Bobbie Brown. Meanwhile, Pitt and his Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-star Leonardo Dicaprio go out with Al Pacino.
Of course, Aniston, Zoë Kravitz, Joey king, Peter Dinklage, Robert de Niro, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Nathalie Emmanuel, Gwendoline Christie and more attended, ready to celebrate their friends all night.
Keep scrolling through all the party photos you should see!
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown
the Strange things Duo spend the night showing their movements on the dance floor.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Jennifer Aniston
"I'm shaking," he tells E! After winning your prize. "I did not expect that!"
Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
Nathalie Emmanuel and Gwendoline Christie
We would bend the knee to these game of Thrones queens
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Zoe Kravitz
She channels Audrey Hepburn in her peach dress, Oscar de la Renta.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Peter Dinklage and Brad Pitt
We can only assume that Pitt is questioning him about that controversial last season of Have.
Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
Laura Dern and Millie Bobby Brown
Petition for Millie Bobby Brown to be the daughter of March 5th in Little woman.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
The awards show serves as a rare date for the Strange things Partner.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Rainey Qualley, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Jaya Harpe
If there is no possibility of a Big little lies Season 3, maybe this team could star in their own spin-off.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt
Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait …
Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix
Asante Blackk and Robert De Niro
The honoree Life Achievement celebrates his great night with the When they see us star.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Gaten Matarazzo and Roman Griffin Davis
Even Matarazzo knows the Jojo Rabbit The 12-year-old actor is one to watch.
Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix
Wyatt Oleff, Bill Skarsgård, Andrés Muschietti and Jaeden Martell
Is That The reunion is anything but terrifying.
Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
Joey King and Ted Sarandos
The act Star takes a moment to pose with the Netflix Content Director.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!