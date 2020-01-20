Home Entertainment Inside the party after the SAG 2020 Star-Studded Awards

Inside the party after the SAG 2020 Star-Studded Awards

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Inside the party after the SAG 2020 Star-Studded Awards
%MINIFYHTML14539dd163f18dc0dafee1092be5ee0e12% %MINIFYHTML14539dd163f18dc0dafee1092be5ee0e13%

The ceremony was only the beginning of the night.

In the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, Charlize Theron Y Jennifer Lopezstunned on the red carpet while Joaquin Phoenix, Renee ZellwegerY Phoebe Waller Bridge He took home the coveted statues of actors. Plus, Ton hanks& # 39; reactions once again stole the show and Parasite He made history as the first foreign-language film in the history of the ceremony to win the outstanding performance of a set in a film. And, of course, never, we will never stop talking about Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pittis meeting Y hugging behind the scenes.

But once the cameras stopped working (and the next generation of Fiji Water Girls called it one night) the festivities continued at the Netflix star-filled party. There, at Sunset Tower, Laura Dern—He continued his winning streak, winning the outstanding performance of a female actress in a supporting role in a film trophy— held alongside Strange things& # 39; Millie Bobbie Brown. Meanwhile, Pitt and his Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-star Leonardo Dicaprio go out with Al Pacino.

%MINIFYHTML14539dd163f18dc0dafee1092be5ee0e14% %MINIFYHTML14539dd163f18dc0dafee1092be5ee0e15%

Of course, Aniston, Zoë Kravitz, Joey king, Peter Dinklage, Robert de Niro, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Nathalie Emmanuel, Gwendoline Christie and more attended, ready to celebrate their friends all night.

Keep scrolling through all the party photos you should see!

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown

the Strange things Duo spend the night showing their movements on the dance floor.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Jennifer Aniston

"I'm shaking," he tells E! After winning your prize. "I did not expect that!"

Nathalie Emmanuel, Gwendoline Christie, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix

Nathalie Emmanuel and Gwendoline Christie

We would bend the knee to these game of Thrones queens

Zoë Kravitz, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Zoe Kravitz

She channels Audrey Hepburn in her peach dress, Oscar de la Renta.

Peter Dinklage, Brad Pitt, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Peter Dinklage and Brad Pitt

We can only assume that Pitt is questioning him about that controversial last season of Have.

Laura Dern, Millie Bobby Brown, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix

Laura Dern and Millie Bobby Brown

Petition for Millie Bobby Brown to be the daughter of March 5th in Little woman.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

The awards show serves as a rare date for the Strange things Partner.

Rainey Qualley, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Jaya Harper, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Rainey Qualley, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Jaya Harpe

If there is no possibility of a Big little lies Season 3, maybe this team could star in their own spin-off.

Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait …

Asante Blackk, Robert De Niro, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

Asante Blackk and Robert De Niro

The honoree Life Achievement celebrates his great night with the When they see us star.

Gaten Matarazzo, Roman Griffin Davis, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo and Roman Griffin Davis

Even Matarazzo knows the Jojo Rabbit The 12-year-old actor is one to watch.

Wyatt Oleff, Bill Skarsgård, Andrés Muschietti, Jaeden Martell, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

Wyatt Oleff, Bill Skarsgård, Andrés Muschietti and Jaeden Martell

Is That The reunion is anything but terrifying.

Joey King, Ted Sarandos, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix

Joey King and Ted Sarandos

The act Star takes a moment to pose with the Netflix Content Director.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©