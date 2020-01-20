Inside the party after the SAG 2020 Star-Studded Awards

The ceremony was only the beginning of the night.

In the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, Charlize Theron Y Jennifer Lopezstunned on the red carpet while Joaquin Phoenix, Renee ZellwegerY Phoebe Waller Bridge He took home the coveted statues of actors. Plus, Ton hanks& # 39; reactions once again stole the show and Parasite He made history as the first foreign-language film in the history of the ceremony to win the outstanding performance of a set in a film. And, of course, never, we will never stop talking about Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pittis meeting Y hugging behind the scenes.

But once the cameras stopped working (and the next generation of Fiji Water Girls called it one night) the festivities continued at the Netflix star-filled party. There, at Sunset Tower, Laura Dern—He continued his winning streak, winning the outstanding performance of a female actress in a supporting role in a film trophy— held alongside Strange things& # 39; Millie Bobbie Brown. Meanwhile, Pitt and his Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-star Leonardo Dicaprio go out with Al Pacino.