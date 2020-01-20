Inside the Kashmir media in the middle of a blackout | Media

%MINIFYHTML374a4d1c406a5bcaea339f0ada6d1f9112% %MINIFYHTML374a4d1c406a5bcaea339f0ada6d1f9113%

"Everyone has been deprived of the internet,quot; says Hilal Mir, a journalist working in Kashmir administered by India.

This media service is provided by government authorities and is the only place where journalists can publish news in the middle of a communications blackout.

The Internet blackout began when the government revoked the autonomy of the region and imposed a blockade in August 2019.

%MINIFYHTML374a4d1c406a5bcaea339f0ada6d1f9114% %MINIFYHTML374a4d1c406a5bcaea339f0ada6d1f9115%

Source: Al Jazeera News