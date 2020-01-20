India moves to seek closer military ties with Sri Lanka | India News

Sri Lanka and India have pledged to strengthen military ties and expand maritime ties with neighbors after security talks, the president's office said Sunday, while New Delhi moves to counter Chinese influence in the region.

China, a long-standing regional rival of India, has expanded its presence in the region, including the construction of ports and highways and the improvement of airports in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

India's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, met on Saturday with the newly elected president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and discussed the creation of a maritime research coordination center, the Rajapaksa office said in a statement.

He did not give details of the proposed center, but said other nations in the region should be included as observers.

He said the two countries also discussed closer military and coastguard cooperation.

& # 39; Geography is a great advantage for India & # 39;

"The military ties between Sri Lanka and India go back a lot, so it is nothing new, but the important thing is clearly a greater incentive for these ties due to the Chinese factor," said Jabin Thomas Jacob, associate professor at Shiv Nadar University in Noida, India

"India cannot match China in terms of economic influence, but geography is a great advantage for India, therefore, India's neighbors must take that into account."

The meeting followed Gotabaya's visit to New Delhi last November to talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered $ 450 million in aid to Sri Lanka after his crushing victory in the presidential elections.

Sri Lanka has faced an economic and debt crisis, and a series of attacks last April wiped out its vibrant tourism sector and plunged the island nation of South Asia into greater economic and security uncertainty.

Local media reported that Gotabaya will travel to China, his second visit abroad since he came to power, while his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, will visit India on his first trip abroad.

Exact dates have not been announced, but official sources said it could happen in a few weeks.

Chinese investments in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has traditionally allied itself with India, but China invested and loaned billions of dollars to the island nation during the reign of a decade (2005-2015) of Gotabaya's elder brother, Mahinda, who presided over the defeat of the separatists. Tamils ​​in 2009.

Sri Lankan foreign policy leaned heavily toward China under Mahinda, who faced the West for human rights and allegations of war crimes at the end of the civil war.

Chinese investments had also grown under the previous Colombo government.

On Tuesday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with President Gotabaya during a brief transit stop in Colombo and the two men discussed the president's impending visit to Beijing.

"As a strategic partner of Sri Lanka, China will continue to defend the interests of Sri Lanka," Wang quoted the Gotabaya office.

The visit will focus on technology, tourism and infrastructure, as well as in other areas, the president's office said last week.

In December, Gotabaya warned India and Western nations that Sri Lanka would be forced to seek more financing from China if they do not invest in the island.

Sri Lanka was forced to deliver the strategic port of Hambantota south of Colombo to China in 2017 in a 99-year lease after the government at that time said it could not pay the loans taken to build it.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi