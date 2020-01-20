In pictures: the locust bud spreads across East Africa

According to the authorities, a major locust outbreak is spreading in parts of East Africa and represents an "unprecedented,quot; threat to food security in some of the world's most vulnerable countries, depending on unusual weather conditions.

Approximately the length of a finger, insects fly together for millions and are devouring crops and forcing people in some areas to walk through them.

An "extremely dangerous increase,quot; in locust swarm activity has been reported in Kenya, the East Africa regional agency reported this week. A swarm is 60 km (37 miles) long by 40 km (25 miles) wide in the northeast of the country, the Intergovernmental Development Authority (IGAD) said in a statement.

The desert locust outbreak, considered the most dangerous lobster species, has also affected parts of Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea. Parts of South Sudan and Uganda could be the following, warned IGAD.

The outbreak is worsening the poor food security situation in the region, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with hundreds of thousands of acres of destroyed crops.