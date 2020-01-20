In Kashmir, an empty bed means a lost life | Kashmir News

%MINIFYHTML0310419983f277a289f880ac27ccec1812% %MINIFYHTML0310419983f277a289f880ac27ccec1813%

I was born and raised in the old town of Srinagar, where I often saw street clashes between Indian security forces and Kashmir protesters.

The photographers who came to cover the protests in my neighborhood were always men.

Every time I saw them, I imagined myself like them, taking pictures of the scenes before us.

I think all my photos reflect everyday life in my homeland. In an area of ​​conflict like ours, each image in its own way, even in this beautiful landscape of the Himalayas, describes the tragedy of Kashmir. Masrat Zahra, photojournalist

An armed rebellion broke out against the Indian government in Kashmir in the early 1990s. Graphic reporters have played an essential role in the documentation of bloodshed and rights violations that followed.

Over the past three decades, journalism in Kashmir has become one of the strongest institutions that challenges the Indian government, with Kashmir journalists working tirelessly to keep history alive.

But it was not an easy choice for me to become a graphic reporter.

I grew up in a conservative Muslim family. My father is a truck driver and my mother is a housewife. My parents wanted me to look for a university degree that would take them to a job in government. But I challenged his wishes and instead went to journalism school.

Four years after becoming a graphic reporter, my parents now support what I do.

But photojournalism is still not considered an acceptable career option for women in Kashmir, where society expects us to stay at home or work in office hours.

Kashmir through the eyes of its women.

Being a photographer in the field can be frustrating at times. People look at me because they are not used to seeing a woman with a camera.

I was once harassed on social media and called a "mukhbir," or an Indian army informant, after people saw a picture of me covering a shooting. They simply could not understand why a woman would be photographing this because they had not seen it before.

There are also other risks. In addition to being exposed to the dangers of conflict, journalists have been beaten, intimidated and openly attacked.

But what prompted me, and still does, to become a journalist was to want to show the perspectives of women and explore mine as well.

The stories and perspectives of women have been ignored and buried in the international and Kashmir media. They have barely been told: their losses, their resistance.

I wanted to document the untold stories of women and talk to them. I knew the women in my neighborhood wanted to talk. They were suffering, but they hid their faces and felt uncomfortable opening up to male journalists.

The funeral of a rebel.

Taken last year, this image makes me think of the immense and silent suffering of those who have lost loved ones in this conflict.

It was stormy in the early hours of May 24, 2019, when I went out with other journalists to cover the funeral of the prominent rebel commander Zakir Musa. For cashmerers, the civil engineering student who became a militant was a popular face of the new generation of Kashmir rebels. He was the founder of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind, a rebel team that had promised loyalty to al-Qaeda.

We had to reach Noorpora, a town in the Tral district of southern Kashmir, about 30 km away. I was prepared to travel there on my motorcycle, but fortunately, a fellow journalist offered me a ride.

The night was cloudy and full of police patrols and security checkpoints. The armed forces had closed all entry points to the village and journalists could not pass. We change routes often to avoid security. When we arrived, we walked the last 3 km in the rain through the crowd that was heading to the funeral.

The road to the house where the rebel was killed was a sea of ​​mud. Clouds of smoke emerged from the burned remains of the cement structure. Thousands of people had gathered around him.

Some men told me to leave. They did not let me in. "She has no manners," I heard them whisper. "What is she doing here among men?"

I'm used to these words for now. They don't affect me

Empty bed

I found another way to enter. When Musa's body arrived at the funeral, I was in an attic, preparing for high-angle shots and standing on the edge of the roof. The noise of the crowd shouting the slogan seemed to shake my camera, but I could take some pictures of the body before taking it out to bury it.

The bodies of the cashmere killed by the Indian armed forces are not taken to the cemetery in a closed coffin. Masrat Zahra, photojournalist

Then, before storing my camera, I looked through the viewfinder and saw the empty bed where the rebel's body had been. I took this picture.

For me, the empty bed had a different story to tell, much more disturbing than the story that had a corpse. It was the void that frequent murders of combatants and common women and men leave in their families.

The bodies of the cashmere killed by the Indian armed forces are not taken to the cemetery in a closed coffin. They are considered heroes or martyrs and are often carried out on metal beds or stretchers, taken from hospitals where families have gone to identify them, so that everyone can see them.

This image makes me think about how these beds carry the bodies of young men, women, children, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers before they leave forever. I think of the families that come to kiss them for the last time in those beds. These beds share a connection of death and pain.

Although there are mostly men in this picture, I imagine women: a mother, a sister, a wife or a daughter, who look at the bed in which a loved one once slept, and the loneliness and emptiness that this bring. I think about your pain.

Lost lives

I think all my photos reflect everyday life in my homeland. In an area of ​​conflict like ours, each image in its own way, even in this beautiful landscape of the Himalayas, describes the tragedy of Kashmir. Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict, most of them civilians.

This image also reminds me of my first news assignment in August 2017. I had to meet the family of Firdous Ahmad Khan, a worker killed in a shooting in the southern Pulwama district in Kashmir. I worried that his family wouldn't talk to me or that the security forces would stop me. I was afraid of not telling the story.

But when I met Firdous's widow, Ruksana, who was then 25 years old and soon to give birth to her second child, she hugged me, cried and told me about the pain of losing her husband. I was overwhelmed and desperate to speak, and could open up to another woman.

While his story made me extremely sad, I felt the responsibility of telling it. I watched Ruksana's two-year-old daughter hugging her father in a metal bed, kissing him and touching his face for the last time before he separated from them forever and another empty bed returned to the hospital.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.