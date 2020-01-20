Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, is criticized for posting this video of Snoop Dogg and her daughter, Chanel

Recently, Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, went to social networks where she delighted fans by sharing a series of adorable photos of her pretty daughter, Chanel, with California rapper Snoop Dogg.

The photo was taken at a party where Coco and Ice-T were celebrating the party together.

She captioned the photos: “Go out with Snoop in Tampa. Video of our short time in Tampa for a one-day pool party with Snoop … Chanel was very affectionate every minute. "

Most people found the beautiful photos, but some were upset because Chanel was sitting on Snoop's lap.

A worried father said the following: “When I was a child, I was always taught to never sit on a man's lap. But that's just my family, not yours. "

Another mother added: "The same here my husband and I had five daughters and no." This makes me feel uncomfortable: that Snoop embraces and kisses her. No, I don't think so, call me old school. My grandmother and mother always talked to us about this scenario. "

This person declared: “My God, she is so adorable that it melts me! Uncle Snoop to the rescue. All of you, hella irky, in these comments as if you realized that Ice-T is your right father … all these comments say the same as your father🤦🏿‍♀️The same thing in a photo of Porsha and her daughter … Someone said that Porsha's daughter has Dennis all over her face. I said Dennis' daughter has her whole face .🤷🏽‍♀️ God bless ♥ ️❤️❤️ "

Coco is used to shaming the mother, and she has a habit of clapping.

Ice T's wife was recently attacked after she posted a picture of herself breastfeeding four-year-old Chanel.

After being embarrassed, she defended herself by saying: "I am very blessed to have this incredible experience in this thing called Nursing. I hung up there, and now, almost four years later, Chanel still wants her tits. It's more comforting now, and of course , she eats regularly, but nap and night are our time, and I am lucky that she has not yet overcome that because when that time comes, I will be very sad. It is the best feeling, and ALL the mothers the nurse knows. "

Coco seems not to bother with the drama.

