The singer of & # 39; Medellín & # 39; He has ruled out eight shows on his & # 39; Madame X Tour & # 39; in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Lisbon, citing production problems, injuries and programming limitations.

Virgin He canceled the last stop of his "Madame X Tour" because the star needed to "rest."

The "Medellín" singer is halfway to a residence at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal, but was forced to discard the show on Sunday (January 19), her fifth in the place, due to problems of Health.

When announcing the news just a few hours before the presentation began, he wrote on Instagram: "Thanks again, Lisbon! Sorry, I had to cancel tonight, but I must listen to my body and rest! That white port helped me to spend the rest of the show! See you Tuesday with your fingers crossed. "

Madonna has canceled eight shows in total on the "Madame X Tour" to date in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Lisbon, citing production problems, injuries and programming limitations.

After concluding in Lisbon on January 23, the star of "I Rise" will go to London, England, for 15 nights at the London Palladium, before finishing the excursion in Paris, France, in March.