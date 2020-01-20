How to watch the 2020 Grammy on TV and online

The biggest music night is almost here!

The 2020 Grammys is just around the corner, and E! News is your one-stop shop for exclusive information about celebrities, behind-the-scenes details and a real-time breakdown of the red carpet. But let's start with the basics, shall we?

Who is the host of the Grammys?

For second consecutive Year, Alicia Keys She is your hostess with the mostest. And after the epic moment of dueling pianos last year, he hopes Alicia will level up even more.

When are the Grammys and what time do they start?

Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will start the party with ME! Countdown to the red carpet: the Grammys 2020. Then directly after 6:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest Y Giuliana Rancic will bring you the red carpet directly with exclusive interviews with celebrities and more during ME! Live from the red carpet.

The 2020 Grammys begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST in CBS.

