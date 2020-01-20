How to watch the 2020 Grammy on TV and online

The biggest music night is almost here!
The 2020 Grammys is just around the corner, and E! News is your one-stop shop for exclusive information about celebrities, behind-the-scenes details and a real-time breakdown of the red carpet. But let's start with the basics, shall we?
Who is the host of the Grammys?
For second consecutive Year, Alicia Keys She is your hostess with the mostest. And after the epic moment of dueling pianos last year, he hopes Alicia will level up even more.
When are the Grammys and what time do they start?
Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will start the party with ME! Countdown to the red carpet: the Grammys 2020. Then directly after 6:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest Y Giuliana Rancic will bring you the red carpet directly with exclusive interviews with celebrities and more during ME! Live from the red carpet.
The 2020 Grammys begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST in CBS.
Where do the Grammys take place?
The Staples Center in Los Angeles is home to this year's Grammy Awards.
How do you see the Grammys?
There are so many ways to see the Grammys! Cable subscribers can watch it on CBS, and those subscribed to CBS All Access can stream it through their mobile application or device applications such as PlayStation Vue, Xbox One, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.
Who are the Grammys nominees?
With a whopping 84 categories, there is much to keep up in terms of nominees. However, to keep things short and sweet, Lizzo dominates the leader board with eight nominations, followed by Lil Nas X Y Billie eilish with six other notable nominees include Ariana Grande, Taylor SwiftY King's wool. See the full list of Grammys nominations here.
Who shows up at the Grammys?
Take notes, because this performance alignment is piled up. The complete list includes Ariana Grande, Demi lovato, Camila CabelloBillie eilish Blake shelton Y gwen Stefani, Jonas brothersLizzo Aerosmith Y Run DMC, Tyler the creator, Rosalia, Charlie Wilson, HIS. Y Bonnie Raitt.
Who will win in the Grammys?
We have our predictions, but you'll have to tune in on Sunday to see the ceremony in real time. Aerosmith he will be honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year 2020 at the Grammys MusiCares Gala two days before the show, and Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs is ready to accept the Grammy Salute To Industry Icons 2020 award at Clive Davis& # 39; Annual Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, January 25.
Anything else we should be looking for?
With #GrammysSoMale at the forefront of past ceremonies, the Recording Academy formed a working group to address diversity and inclusion in the Grammys, which included appointing its first president and executive director of the organization. The controversy struck once more, however, when Deborah Dugan She was suspended from her role for accusations of misconduct. It is still unclear how the personnel problem, which was announced only 10 days before the Grammys, will impact the transmission.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS.