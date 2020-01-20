How the 49ers built a Super Bowl team in 3 years, from winning the Jimmy Garoppolo exchange to the NFL drafts

%MINIFYHTML1e32a286c45a17e213e9c57f337f545712% %MINIFYHTML1e32a286c45a17e213e9c57f337f545713%

The 49ers were leaving a 2-14 season when they hired the combination of general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017. Three years later, they continue to build a 13-3 season as they move forward to play against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl 54)

San Francisco cannot be called a reconstruction success overnight, as the team did not reach the playoffs in any of the first two seasons with Lynch or Shanahan. But knocking out Minnesota and Green Bay with Kansas City alone in the way of an NFL championship was a product of his methodical staff review.

Lynch, nine times for Pro Bowl security who won Super Bowl 37 with Jon Gruden and the Buccaneers, followed the family plan to match an offensive-minded coach with an elite defense at all levels.

From free agency and the NFL draft in 2017 to the 37-20 defeat of the Packers in Sunday's NFC championship game, here is a quick look at the 15 key moves that have the 49ers on the verge of Sixth Super Bowl ring of his franchise.

1. The 49ers trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has lived up to being the quarterback of the team franchise, it is worth giving up a second round pick for him on the mid-season trade deadline of October 2017 and then signing a five-year contract years and $ 137 million. Including the playoffs, Garoppolo is now 21-5 as the 49ers holder, recovering well from the torn ACL of last September to have a stellar and super efficient season that distributes the ball in a balanced and explosive offensive.

Don't confuse Garoppolo with a "caretaker,quot; of San Francisco's strengths with the game of running and defense. He has been a great player, tested for his 102.0 rating and 8.4 yards per attempt. It's easy to forget that Lynch almost aggressively chased Kirk Cousins ​​to become Shanahan's quarterback. Jimmy G's landing has exceeded expectations.

2. The 49ers sign CB Richard Sherman

The 49ers Super Bowl caliber defense would not have been possible without the former Seahawk entering to lead Robert Saleh's high school. Sherman was released by Seattle in March 2018 after a season interrupted by the Achilles break. Sherman believed it could be an elite corner and wanted to play for a possible contender. Lynch believed in Sherman enough to give him a three-year, $ 39 million contract.

At 31, when most of the corners fade as hedge assets, Sherman had one of his best closing seasons. He intercepted both Cousins ​​and Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs. He has raised the game of the youngest defensive backs of the team. The 49ers absolutely stole a key member of their archrivals and you can bet it feels just as good that Sherman arrives at his third Super Bowl with them.

3. Project of the 49ers DE Nick Bosa, WR Deebo Samuel, OLB Dre Greenlaw and P Mitch Wishnowsky

Consider that this 2019 NFL Draft gives the final touch to Lynch's masterpiece of painting by numbers. Thanks to the rival Cardinals locked themselves in the QB Kyler Murray, the 49ers were lucky to get Bosa's elite talent in No. 2 overall. He will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year out of control for making a lot of plays, adding a lot of energy to the entire defense and putting a strong line rotation at the top.

Samuel, with his speed, hardness and speed, emerged as the 49ers' wide receiver in the second half. Greenlaw continues to improve on the second level. Wishnowsky has proven to be a solid bettor but as important as an initial kick-off man for one of the best NFL special equipment units.

4. The 49ers sign RB Tevin Coleman and re-sign RB Raheem Mostert

Lynch's first major addition to the post was former Viking Jerick McKinnon, but his great knee injury quickly derailed his promise in Shanahan's offense. Adding Coleman and extending Mostert for three years, both in the free agency of March 2019, ended up being the right and necessary moves for the San Francisco backfield.

Coleman was a natural target for a post-Falcons meeting with Shanahan due to his explosive work as a runner and receiver. Mostert, driven by his speed by former coach Chip Kelly, kept his place on the team despite some injury problems because he was a special central player. He had appeared before as a busy runner when necessary, but he took his explosion to a whole new level this season while filling often or was a sick Coleman. That happened again when Mostert exploded for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns in 29 carries when Coleman left the NFC championship game with a shoulder injury.

Coleman (6-1, 210 pounds) and Mostert (5-11, 183 pounds) are great interchangeable backrests ideal for the 49ers' zone lock scheme, also equipped with good reception skills. Now they have become more dangerous than the dynamic duo Shanahan had in Atlanta: Coleman and Devonta Freeman.

5. The 49ers select TE George Kittle and DT D.J Jones, sign RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne

The 49ers' first draft with Lynch in 2017 was on Day 3, starting with the stealing of Kittle from Iowa in the fifth round to become a dominant blocking and receiving force. Jones, before landing on IR, was thriving as the team's nose tackle. Breida, before giving up her work to Mostert and Coleman, served as a good bridge without sketching for Shanahan without McKinnon. Bourne has remained with the team as an underrated artist in sets of three receivers with a gift to score in the red zone.

6. The 49ers exchange the general selection No. 2 to Bears

The most important thing about this movement was to avoid Mitchell Trubisky on day 1 of the 2017 draft. The eventual San Francisco Thomas No. 3 general team, defensive end Solomon Thomas, has been disappointing, now downgraded to rotating work. However, due to the exchange, the 49ers were able to land initial linebacker Fred Warner out of BYU in the 2018 draft.

7. The 49ers sign OLB Kwon Alexander, exchange for DE Dee Ford

The 49ers played big with Alexander in the free agency of 2019, even though their time with the Bucs ended with a torn ACL last October. Lynch saw that he could be the complete game creator who was early in his career at Tampa Bay, just like his Bucs had Derrick Brooks. The result was a four-year, $ 54 million contract with half guaranteed. Alexander returned to play those great plays in the first half of the season before his pectoral injury, and has returned to fly across the field in the playoffs.

Before putting Bosa on the limit, San Francisco gave him a preventive advance on Ford, who had 13 catches in a prominent Pro Bowl season as a 3-4 external linebacker for the Chiefs. Ford missed five games with quadriceps and hamstring problems, but when he was on the field, he continued to wreak havoc on the QB (6.5 catches) and established the advantage against the race. With Ford, Lynch knew it would be difficult for offensive lines to focus the blockade on Bosa. The money and assets were there to get Ford, and now he can play against his former team in Super Bowl 54.

8. RT 49ers Draft Mike McGlinchey

With Joe Staley going strong as a left tackle, now through his 13th season, Lynch recognized the need to deal with the other edge of his offensive line at the top of the 2018 NFL Draft. McGlinchey, the product of Notre Dame, was seen as one of the safest elections in the class, right there with his university teammate, Quenton Nelson. McGlinchey has had some growth pains until year 2, but has consolidated the position for many years.

9. The 49ers sign FB Kyle Juszczyk and K Robbie Gould

Together with open receivers Pierre Garcon (since his retirement) and Marquise Goodwin, these were Lynch's initial additions during his first free agency career in March of & # 39; 17. They immediately showed that the 49ers were willing to spend good money and be an attractive destination for veterans at various stages of their career.

With few teams aggressively investing in a fullback or kicker, Lynch went a bit against the tide. Juszczyk's blockade is indispensable for the 49ers offense. Gould was valuable enough to be designated a franchise player in the & # 39; 19 and get a second considerable deal (4 years, $ 19 million) after resisting.

10. The 49ers sign CB Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley signed as a free agent not recruited after the 2018 draft and, despite the multiple possibilities of cutting it, the 49ers kept their potential. Moseley ended up starting nine games in & # 39; 19, becoming the man on the cover number 2 preferred against Sherman and also proving to be a strong tackler. He successfully joined Sherman to intercept Rodgers in the NFC championship game.

11. The 49ers exchange for WR Emmanuel Sanders

San Francisco had a mid-season crisis in the open catcher at & # 39; 19 with Dante Pettis who didn't keep his promise and Samuel still kept his. Enter Sanders, who was acquired from the Broncos in the October trade for the net cost of a third-round draft pick.

The 32-year-old Pro Bowler has lost a few steps of his fast two times in the Super Bowl, but it fit very well in Shanahan's offense. He only had two great games (in Cardinals, in Saints) but was a stabilizing force for an inexperienced group once Goodwin landed on IR. You can bet that the Sanders Super Bowl experience (losing and winning) will come into play against the Chiefs, a team that they produced well during their days in the AFC West.

12. The 49ers sign C Weston Richburg, G / C Ben Garland

Richburg was a worthy free agent priority in the & # 39; 18, coming from the Giants with a five-year contract and $ 47.5 million. Unfortunately, Richburg will not play as the anchor of the 49ers thin line after tearing the kneecap tendon in Week 14. Fortunately, they signed Garland, who played Shanahan's offense with the Falcons, in March of the & # 39; 19. Garland was added as a backup guard, but he has been an upcoming solid man in the plan to hold down halfway after Richburg's fall.

13. The 49ers re-sign S Jimmie Ward

Ward, the team's first team in 2014, was brought back for a year in the & # 39; 19. The 49ers wanted to keep him playing with Sherman and strong security Jaquiski Tartt, where his internal coverage could still be a good complement. Lynch did a great job to know which inherited assets could be part of a championship team, such as Ward and two other former first-round defenders, defensive linemen DeForest Bucker and Arik Armstead.

14. The 49ers exchange for LG Laken Tomllinson

Lynch made this cunning move as a starter after the training camp in August of & # 39; 17. Tomlinson, a talented blocker who did not meet the expectations of the first round of 2015 with the Lions, was handed over for a fifth-round pick. Tomlinson started immediately for his new team and the 49ers ended up giving him a three-year contract and $ 18 million as a free agent in the & # 39; 18.

15. The 49ers sign RG Mike Person

The person was another former hawk who ended up starting for Shanahan again in San Francisco. The 49ers signed it once in May of & # 39; 18 and liked it enough to give the 31-year-old a 3-year contract and $ 9 million last March.

conclusion

While the franchise quarterback and flashy offensive skill players are great reasons for the 49ers to play in Super Bowl 54, Lynch's dedication to making offensive and defensive lines strong and deep is the basis of everything they do to make great plays on both sides of the ball. .

Consider that Staley and Mostert were the only current vital offensive pieces in place in San Francisco before Lynch and Shanahan arrived. Counting Bosa, Ford, Greenlaw, Warner, Alexander, Sherman and Moseley, are seven essential defensive pieces added in three years.

Lynch was considered an intelligent man when he analyzed players as Fox's number 2 color commentator behind Troy Aikman. He took his cunning understanding of what constitutes a championship team and made it one of the best three-year changes in the history of the NFL.