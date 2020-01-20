How Boeing's responsibility in a fatal accident "was buried,quot;

After a Boeing 737 crashed near Amsterdam more than a decade ago, Dutch researchers focused on blaming the pilots for not reacting correctly when an automated system did not work properly and the plane plummeted into a field, killing nine people.
However, it was not the fault of the crew alone. Boeing's decisions, including risky design choices and defective safety assessments, also contributed to the accident on the Turkish Airlines flight. But the Dutch Security Board excluded or downplayed criticism of the manufacturer in its final report after the withdrawal of a team of Americans that included Boeing and federal security officials, documents and interviews show.
The accident, in February 2009, involved a predecessor of the Boeing 737 Max, the plane that landed last year after accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people and threw the company into the worst crisis in its history.
A review by The New York Times of the evidence of the 2009 accident, some of them previously confidential, reveals striking parallels with recent accidents, and the resistance of the US team to a full issuance of findings that were later relevant to the Max .
In the 2009 and Max accidents, for example, the failure of a single sensor caused the systems to fail, with catastrophic results, and Boeing had not provided the pilots with information that could have helped them react to the malfunction. The previous accident "represents such a sentinel event that it was never taken seriously," said Sidney Dekker, an aviation security expert who was commissioned by the Dutch Security Board to analyze the accident.
Dr. Dekker's study accused Boeing of trying to divert attention from its own "design flaws,quot; and other errors with "unbelievable,quot; statements that urged pilots to be more vigilant, according to a copy reviewed by The Times.
The study was never made public. The Dutch council withdrew from plans to publish it, according to Dr. Dekker and another person with knowledge of its management. A spokeswoman for the Dutch board said it was not common to publish expert studies and that the decision on Dr. Dekker was taken only by the board.
At the same time, the Dutch board eliminated or modified the findings in its own accident report about problems with the plane when the same American team intervened. The board also inserted statements, some almost textual and without attribution, written by the Americans, who said certain pilot errors had not been "properly emphasized."
The silenced criticisms of Boeing after the 2009 accident fit a broader pattern, revealed since Max's tragedies, that the company benefits from a light approach by security officials.
References to Dr. Dekker's findings in the final report were brief, not clearly written and not highlighted enough, according to multiple aviation security experts with experience in accident investigations who read both documents.
One of them, David Woods, a professor at Ohio State University who served as a technical advisor to the Federal Aviation Administration, said the Turkish Airlines accident "should have awakened everyone."
Some of the parallels between that accident and the most recent are particularly notable. Boeing's design decisions on both the Max and the plane involved in the 2009 crash, the 737 NG or Next Generation, allowed a single defective sensor to activate a powerful computer command, even though each plane was equipped with two sensors, as Bloomberg reported last year. In Max's two accidents, a sensor that measures the angle of the plane with respect to the wind caused a flight control computer to push its nose down after takeoff; On the Turkish Airlines flight, an altitude sensor caused a different computer to reduce the plane's speed just before landing.
Boeing had determined before 2009 that if the sensor did not work properly, the crew would quickly recognize the problem and prevent the plane from stopping, just as it was supposed about the pilot's behavior with the Max.
And as with the most recent accidents, Boeing had not included information in the GN operations manual that could have helped the pilots respond when the sensor failed.
Even a solution now proposed for Max has similarities with the past: after the accident near Amsterdam, the F.A.A. He demanded that the airlines install a software update for the NG to compare the data of the two sensors of the aircraft, instead of relying on one. The software change that Boeing has developed for Max also compares data from two sensors.
Critically, in the case of NG, Boeing had already developed the software solution long before the Turkish Airlines crash, included in new aircraft as of 2006 and offering it as an optional update on hundreds of other aircraft. But for some older planes, including the one that crashed near Amsterdam, the update would not work, and Boeing did not develop a compatible version until after the accident.
The Dutch investigators considered "remarkable,quot; that Boeing left the airlines without an option to obtain the protection of some older airplanes. But in reviewing the draft accident report, the Americans opposed the statement, according to the appendix of the final version, writing that a software modification had been unnecessary because "an unacceptable risk had not been identified." GE Aviation, which had bought the company that made the computers for the older jets, also suggested deleting or changing the sentence.
The Dutch board eliminated the statement, but criticized Boeing for not doing more to alert pilots about the sensor problem.
Dr. Woods, who was the Ph.D. Dr. Dekker adviser said that the decision to exclude or minimize the main findings of the study allowed Boeing and its US regulators to carry out "the closest possible changes."
The problem with the single sensor, he said, should have deterred Boeing from using a similar design on the Max. Instead, "the problem was buried."
Boeing refused to answer detailed questions from The Times. In a statement, the company noted differences between the 2009 accident and Max's accidents. "These accidents involved fundamentally different system entries and flight phases," the company said.
When asked about his participation in the Dutch accident report, Boeing said it was "typical and critical for successful investigations for Boeing and other manufacturers to work in collaboration with the investigating authorities."
Joe Sedor, the N.T.S.B. The official who led the US team working on the Turkish Airlines investigation said it was not unusual for investigative bodies to make changes to a report after receiving comments, or for US security officials to jointly submit their comments with Boeing.
Mr. Sedor is now supervising the work of N.T.S.B. in the accidents of Max. He acknowledged that the dependence of a single sensor was a contributing factor in both cases, but warned not to concentrate on it.
"Each of these accidents were complex and dynamic events with many contributing factors," he said. "Reducing them simply to the number of entries ignores the many, many more problems that differentiate them."
The F.A.A., in a statement, also emphasized the "unique set of circumstances,quot; surrounding each accident. "Establishing broad connections between accidents involving different types of emergencies greatly simplifies what is, by definition, a complex science," he said.
The agency, which is also part of the US team in the Dutch investigation, declined to say whether the lessons of the Turkish Airlines accident took into account its decision to certify the Max, which was approved to fly in 2017 and became the largest aircraft Boeing history sale.
But a senior F.A.A. The official, who was not authorized to speak in public, praised Dr. Dekker's study and said he identified important problems that had not received enough public attention. The official noted the similarities, such as the dependence of a single sensor, between the Turkish Airlines accident and Max's accidents.
A spokeswoman for the Dutch board, Sara Vernooij, said it was common practice to amend draft reports in response to external comments, but declined to address specific changes. Other companies and government agencies involved in the investigation, such as the French firm that manufactured the sensors and the air safety board of that country, also submitted comments, but the US presentation was the most extensive.
Vernooij said the Dutch agency considered Dekker's study confidential. "The parties considered relevant by the board were used in writing the final report," he said.
Focus on the pilots
On the morning of February 25, 2009, the 1951 Turkish Airlines flight approached Amsterdam, carrying 128 passengers from Istanbul. The first officer guided the plane to Runway 18R, signaling changes in its speed and direction. He was new to the Boeing plane, so the crew included a third pilot in addition to the captain, who was a former Turkish Air Force officer with approximately 13 years of experience flying the plane.
Due to the instructions of the air traffic control, the crew had to execute a maneuver that could be a challenge: reduce speed while descending faster than normal. They hired a computer that controlled the engine thrust, known as an automatic throttle, to help regulate the speed drop.
When the plane sank to 1,000 feet, the pilots had not yet completed their landing checklist. Strict compliance with the airline's procedure would have meant going around for another attempt, but violations were common on the busy runway, investigators determined.
About a minute later, with the plane about 450 feet, the pilots' control levers began to shake, warning of an impending stop. The jet had diminished too much. Immediately, one of the pilots pushed the thrust lever forward to gain speed, but when he released it, the computer ordered it to be idle.
The captain intervened, disabled the automatic throttle and adjusted the thrust levers to the maximum. Nine seconds had elapsed since the loss warning. By then it was too late. The plane sank in a field less than a mile from the airport.
The three pilots, another crew member and five passengers were killed.
The Dutch researchers determined that the cause of the malfunction was a sensor in the outer measurement altitude of the plane. The sensor had erroneously indicated that the plane was only minutes from landing, which caused the computer to idle the engines.
For 70 seconds, the automatic throttle had done what the crew intended: to constantly reduce the speed of the plane. But the pilots did not notice that the computer did not maintain the target speed when it was reached; instead, the plane's speed continued to decrease. The pilots realized what had happened only when the control lever began to vibrate.
Losing the speed track is considered a serious mistake. The pilots, which investigators believe were concerned about the landing checklist, also missed multiple warnings that the automatic throttle was operating. The conclusions of the Dutch board focused on the decision not to abort the landing, the lack of recognition of the dangerous drop in speed and the incorrect response to the shake control lever, possibly due to improper training.
At the request of the US team led by the N.T.S.B., the Dutch added comments that further emphasized the guilt of the pilots. The final report, for example, included a new statement that scolded the captain, saying he could have used the situation to teach the first officer a "lesson,quot; about the following protocol.
In their comments, largely reflected in an appendix, the Americans addressed criticism of Boeing in the draft report. A description of the company's procedures for monitoring and correcting possible security problems was "technically incorrect, incomplete and excessively,quot; simplistic, they wrote. In response, the board inserted a description of the Boeing security program written by the Americans and a statement that Boeing's approach was more rigorous than that of F.A.A. requirements
The draft also referred to studies that found it common for complex automation to confuse pilots and suggested improvements in design and training. The studies, according to the draft, included research conducted by "Boeing."
The Americans objected, saying the statements "misrepresent and simplify the results of the investigation too much." In its final report, the board removed the Boeing reference.
When the Dutch board announced its conclusions during a press conference, its president said: "The pilots could have avoided this."
Missing information
The Dutch Security Board had also commissioned Dr. Dekker's analysis of the accident, which applied an engineering discipline known as human factors. As the airplanes have been based on complex computer systems, researchers and researchers have identified design and training practices that can make the pilot's error less likely.
Dr. Dekker, then a professor in Sweden who had investigated other serious accidents and had worked part-time flying a 737, recognized fatal errors by Turkish Airlines pilots in his 129-page study.
But he also discovered that Boeing had a significant responsibility.
While his study was never made public, copies circulated among some researchers and pilots. And his role in the investigation was cited in an appendix to the board report. He is now a teacher in Australia and the Netherlands.
In the study, Dr. Dekker reprimanded Boeing for designing the automatic throttle to rely on only one of the two sensors that measure altitude. That decision, he wrote, left "a single fault path in place," which increases the risk that a single mistake can lead to a catastrophe.
Five years before the Turkish Airlines accident, Boeing knew that a sensor malfunction could inactivate the engines incorrectly, but the company decided it was not a safety issue, Dutch researchers wrote. After receiving reports on auto throttle failures that did not lead to accidents, a Boeing review board determined that if a malfunction occurred, the pilots would recognize and intervene.
Meanwhile, Boeing developed a software update that allowed the automatic accelerator to compare the readings of the two altitude sensors. If they differed by more than 20 feet, the automatic throttle would not be able to idle the engines incorrectly.
Protection was available in 2006, but the change would not work on some 737 NG models, such as the Turkish Airlines plane, which used an automatic throttle computer manufactured by a different company. After the 2009 accident, Boeing developed a version of the update compatible with those computers, and the F.A.A. Requires airlines to install it.
Dekker's study found that another Boeing decision [leaving important information out of the operations manual] had also hindered Turkish Airlines pilots.
The 737 NG has two parallel sets of computers and sensors, one on the left side of the plane and one on the right. Most of the time, only one set is in control.
On the Turkish Airlines flight, the system on the right was in control. The pilots recognized the inaccurate altitude readings and noticed that they came from the sensor on the left. This would have led them to conclude that the incorrect data from the left did not matter because the automatic accelerator was obtaining the correct data from the right, Dr. Dekker discovered.
What the pilots could not have known was that the computer that controlled the engine thrust always depended on the left sensor, even when the controls on the right flew the plane. Dr. Dekker knew that critical information was not found anywhere in the Boeing pilot manual.
Erik van der Lely, a 737 NG pilot and instructor of a European airline who studied with Dr. Dekker, told The Times that he did not know about this peculiarity of design until he read a copy of the study. "I'm pretty sure none or almost none of the 737 pilots knew it," he said.
When the draft report criticized Boeing for not providing information to the pilots that could have helped prevent the accident, the Americans disagreed, citing general instructions in the training manual and writing: "Boeing provided adequate guidance to the crews Of flight,quot;. The plane was "easily recoverable,quot; If the pilots had followed the proper procedures, they said.
In its final report, the board maintained its general conclusion but softened some language.
Boeing later made a similar assessment on the 737 Max. The company did not inform the pilots of a new automated system that contributed to both fatal accidents, which hindered their ability to counter their erroneous commands, the researchers determined.
Above all, the final report of the Dutch Security Board mentioned some of Dr. Dekker's conclusions, but the aviation security experts who read his study said that the systemic problems he raised received very little emphasis.
For example, although the report noted the peculiarity of the design that was not included in the manual, it did so only briefly in the middle of other technical documentation, and the importance of it was not clear. Dr. Dekker estimated that the board included the equivalent of approximately one page of information from his study in his report, which was 90 pages in addition to the appendices.
"Breach of Liability,quot;
Today, before a public protest over Max's crashes and demands for reforms, Boeing and F.A.A. They have agreed that more attention should be given to the engineering discipline that Dr. Dekker applied in his study.
Both of them N.T.S.B. and a panel of international experts discovered that Boeing and F.A.A. I had not sufficiently incorporated the lessons of this human factors research in developing and certifying the Max.
But although research has been around for decades, a F.A.A. A study recommended in 1996 that industry and regulators take the approach more easily: accident investigations have tended to focus on pilot errors while minimizing or ignoring systemic factors, such as design and training problems, said experts
"It's really easy to blame dead pilots and say it has nothing to do with our poorly designed system," said Shawn Pruchnicki, who teaches in the state of Ohio and has worked on accident investigations for the Line Pilots Association Aerial
Dr. Pruchnicki, who studied with Dr. Dekker, said he had participated in numerous investigations in which human factor experts were widely ignored. "It just becomes frustrating because we still have the same types of accidents," he said.
Dr. Woods, the Ohio state professor who has advised the F.A.A., wrote an email to his colleagues shortly after the first 737 Max accident, in October 2018, of Lion Air Flight 610, which killed 189 people minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia. The initial details, he wrote, indicated that it was a disaster caused by automation of the kind he and others had studied for almost 30 years. He cited investigations of the 1990s and noted the Turkish Airlines accident.
"That this situation has continued for so long without significant action is not how engineering is supposed to work," he wrote.
After Max's second accident, in March 2019, of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, which killed the 157 people on board shortly after the take-off of Addis Ababa, Dr. Woods said in an interview: "He was horrified."
"This is a failure of responsibility," he said. "We are not supposed to allow this to happen."