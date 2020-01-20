How Boeing's responsibility in a fatal accident "was buried,quot;

After a Boeing 737 crashed near Amsterdam more than a decade ago, Dutch researchers focused on blaming the pilots for not reacting correctly when an automated system did not work properly and the plane plummeted into a field, killing nine people.

However, it was not the fault of the crew alone. Boeing's decisions, including risky design choices and defective safety assessments, also contributed to the accident on the Turkish Airlines flight. But the Dutch Security Board excluded or downplayed criticism of the manufacturer in its final report after the withdrawal of a team of Americans that included Boeing and federal security officials, documents and interviews show.

The accident, in February 2009, involved a predecessor of the Boeing 737 Max, the plane that landed last year after accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people and threw the company into the worst crisis in its history.

A review by The New York Times of the evidence of the 2009 accident, some of them previously confidential, reveals striking parallels with recent accidents, and the resistance of the US team to a full issuance of findings that were later relevant to the Max .