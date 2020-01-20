Honduras declares Hezbollah a & # 39; terrorist organization & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML39c74c07c5107a0bf6bfccfb2e95bf6412% %MINIFYHTML39c74c07c5107a0bf6bfccfb2e95bf6413%

The Honduran government has formally declared Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, a senior security official said Monday.

"We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and we will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and their financing," said Luis Suazo, deputy minister of security of Honduras.

Hezbollah has also been designated a terrorist organization by the United States government.

Last week, the new president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, also said he would label Hezbollah as a terrorist group, in addition to maintaining the Guatemalan embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem.

Both movements were considered to align Guatemala's foreign policy more with that of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the Honduran government's measure "an important step in the world war on terrorism,quot; and said it was based on similar actions taken in recent months by the United Kingdom, Argentina and others.

"I applaud the Honduran government for its important decision to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and impose sanctions against it," said Katz.

The United Kingdom Treasury, or ministry of finance, said on January 17 that it had expanded an asset freeze to include all Hezbollah, in addition to its military wing.

Last year, Argentina appointed the group, which it blames for two attacks on its territory, as a terrorist organization and froze its assets in the country.

Other countries that have designated Hezbollah or its military wing as a terrorist organization are Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and Israel.