His mother worked to find love in spite of war, blindness and loss

On the day of the wedding, a small car convoy departed from Mr. Zindani's house to that of the bride, touring the streets of Kandahar while an excited 14-year-old drummer provided a soundtrack from the back of a three-vehicle wheels.

Mr. Zindani also seemed happy and excited. He said that what was left of his previous love, and his anguish, was now largely limited to poetic inspiration. He recited one of his last verses:

I came to this alley to ask about my love I wander in ruins; I expected her to hear my sigh.

He said he is stuck with images of his life before he goes blind, since he cannot visualize the people he has met only after the bombing.

"Love with open eyes, when you have fallen in love with someone you have seen, is different from closed eyes," said Zindani. "When you can't see the person, thirst is not satisfied in the same way."

In Sima's house, the men were taken to the veranda of an open-air mosque and the women to their house. The men drank an orange soda while the sun went down, while the voices of the women, singing to a simple drum called daf, echoed through the neighborhood. The ceremony ended in about an hour, with a prayer from a local imam who wanted the eternal love of the newlyweds: "the guy between the prophet Muhammad and his wife Khadija."

When the bride left her parents' house and got into the car adorned with flowers, Mr. Zindani's friends danced in celebration in front of her. The young drummer played a simple and rhythmic rhythm in the dim moonlight.

When the convoy returned to Mr. Zindani's house with the bride, the women, who were still singing and playing their music, took her inside her throne, where the party would continue until night. Mr. Zindani stayed outside in the dark alley while his friends continued to dance.

A friend turned and turned and turned, until the young drummer's hands got tired and he signaled his end.

"I wish I could see it," Zindani said. "But my heart is happy."