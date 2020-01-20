"Here to stay," Iraqi protesters swear while deadly violence increases | News

Iraqi protesters promised to continue their escalation until the demands of an independent prime minister and early elections are met, as deadly violence increases in Baghdad and several key cities in the south.

Two protesters were killed in the capital's Tayaran square in the early hours of Monday after security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse angry crowds, authorities said. Another protester was killed in Baghdad later in the day.

Two died after being shot by security forces and the third after a canister of tear gas pierced his neck, they said.

Plus:

Witnesses told Al Jazeera that Yusuf Sattar, a volunteer photojournalist and paramedic in his 20s, was among the dead. He was shot in the head with real fire and died at the scene.

"Yusuf's injury was quite serious. His head was visibly damaged and in critical condition," said Diaa, 34, an ambulance driver at the scene. "He died right there."

According to a statement from the National Union of Iraqi Journalists, Sattar was taking photos near Kilani Square when he was shot. Family members and protesters later met in central Baghdad to pay their respects in their funeral procession.

A fourth protester was also killed in the southern city of Karbala after being shot in the chest, witnesses and a police source told Al Jazeera. A video of the unidentified man showed him in an ambulance while a paramedic tried to resuscitate him.

The fifth protester died in Baqubah, 50 km (31 miles) northeast of Baghdad, but details of his death were not immediately available.

In addition to the deaths, at least another 100 people were injured in the violence in Baghdad and southern Iraq, sources said. The Iraqi government did not confirm the number of dead or injured.

A statement from the Baghdad Operations Command said 14 officers were injured by a group of "violence inciters,quot; who threw stones while trying to secure entry to Tahrir Square, the center of the protest movement.

"Despite these actions, our forces continued to exercise restraint and follow up on the security duties assigned to them," the statement said.

& # 39; Until the demands are met & # 39;

The violence occurred when security forces tried to clear the main roads and squares after protesters gathered to denounce the government's lack of response to their demands.

Last Monday, protesters gave the government a period of one week to respond to key demands, which included the appointment of an independent prime minister and the holding of early elections under a new electoral law.

When the deadline expired at midnight, protesters prepared for further escalations to express their anger. They sealed the main roads and roads in and around the city, set the tires on fire, turned the cars on and placed metal barriers to seal the central areas.

"We plan to continue, cutting more roads and large roads. Our goal is to completely stop the city for the government to respond to our demands," said Hussein Hassaan, a 30-year-old protester near Tayaran in Baghdad. Square, he told Al Jazeera.

"We have managed to completely stop the entire movement on the Mohamed Qassem road and we will do the same throughout the city," he added.

Haider Mohsen, 28, promised to do the same. "We will continue to protest until we have a new electoral law and until Parliament designates an independent prime minister. We want someone to represent us, not the political parties in power," he said.

In December, protesters who demanded a complete review of the political system rejected a measure by the Binaa parliamentary bloc backed by Iran to nominate Asaad al-Eidani, governor of the southern province of Basra, as the new prime minister.

Protesters also publicly rejected other names that circulated as possible replacements.

Escalations in the south

Protests and roadblocks also continued Monday throughout southern Iraq, including the cities of Nasiriyah, Basra, Najaf and Karbala, where protesters burned tires.

In Nasiriyah, protesters blocked the main roads linking the city with Baghdad in the north and Basra in the south, where the Umm Qasr commodity port is located.

Protesters said they aimed to stop operations in key ports, which receive vital imports, including food.

"We will not allow any truck from the ports to go further from here," a protester in Nasiriyah told Al Jazeera Alaa al-Rukaibi.

"We don't care if we starve to death. We don't care if they kill us. We are peaceful protesters and we are here to stay. Our protest is open. We will put the whole country in a stalemate if we have to do it until our lives are met. demands, "al-Rukaibi said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran

Protests across Iraq were reactivated this week after a temporary pause following a spiral of regional tensions following the assassination of the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran, General Qassem Soleimani, in an air strike ordered by US President Donald Trump on January 3.

Protests began in early October in Baghdad and southern Iraq, mainly Shiite Muslims, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to ask for a complete review of the political elite and the system, which they see as corrupt, sectarian and denying Iraqis their basic rights.

At least 470 protesters have been killed since protests broke out and another 20,000 were injured. Human rights groups have accused security forces of using excessive force to repress protesters.

In November, the prime minister in conflict, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned as a result of the protests, but remains in the position as a caretaker since the political parties have so far not reached an agreement on a new prime minister.