Here is Who Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chosen for the godfathers of Archie

Archie harrisonThe godparents have been revealed!

It's been eight months since Meghan markle Y Prince Harry they welcomed their first child together, and only now are we learning about the close confidants that the couple selected for the special role. In the real tradition, godparents are usually announced around the date of the child's baptism. However, when it was time for Archie's christening in July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to keep the names of their son's godparents private.

Now him The sunday times has revealed that Harry and Prince Williamthe former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, is one of Archie's godparents. The store also reports that Mark dyer, a former honor officer of Prince carlosHe has also been chosen by Harry and Meghan to be a sponsor.

"Both were constant in Harry's childhood and beyond," a source tells E! News. "It's fascinating choices of figures in Harry's life that he expects to keep Archie rooted in some way in the United Kingdom, as they move to North America."

Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee He has also been confirmed as Archie's godfather.