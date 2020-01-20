Hayley Kiyoko disconsolate over the cancellation of the North American tour

WENN / FayesVision

Only a few weeks before her tour is scheduled to begin, the singer of & # 39; What I Need & # 39; inform fans that & # 39; many factors that do not line up for next year & # 39; It is one of the reasons why she was forced to suspend it.

Hayley Kiyoko He has canceled his next tour of North America weeks before his start.

In a statement on Instagram, the singer reveals that her agenda was a factor in the elimination of the walk.

"The timing of the tour was not as we expected and due to many factors that do not line up for next year, I am forced to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel my next tour of North America," says Kiyoko's statement. . "I've never canceled a filing date in my entire career and, therefore, this is really one of the most difficult decisions I've made, and even more heartbreaking to express yourself."

"I promise that we will look back at this time and know that it led to something bigger and bigger," he adds. "Please know that I am not going anywhere. I will not take some time off. I will take this time to work very hard to finish my new album to do my best."

<br />

Kiyoko's tour was scheduled to begin on January 29 in San Diego, California, and end on March 13 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.