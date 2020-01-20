Happy birthday Rainn Wilson! Your best moments of Dwight Schrute

It's your birthday.

Today, Rainn wilson turns 54 and we are celebrating the actor with our favorite Dwight Schrute moments of all time The office.

While every day is a great day to watch one of our favorite sitcoms, it's a particularly good time to get excited about the show as it will be on the recently announced NBC streaming service, Peacock!

We can't believe it's been almost seven years since the show ended, since it still seems like yesterday when we were watching Jim Halpert and Dwight's last joke war, but we're glad all our favorite episodes are in the new streamer .

Fans of The office you will also be glad since alum Mindy kaling is producing an original show called Waiting for the platform too. The program surrounds a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who asks his best gay friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he will be his sperm donor.