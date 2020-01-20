Halsey reveals that she wrote her first love song for her ex boyfriend Yungblud

Halsey He is leaving everything on the table.

The 25-year-old star recently talked about her previous relationship with the British musician, Yungblud (whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison) For a review, the two dated for almost a year before they seemed to leave it in the fall of 2019.

A source at the time told E! The news of their romance failed in September, so they decide to go their separate ways. And although Halsey briefly addressed his break in social media, he recently shared some details about their relationship.

Chatting with Zane Lowe in New Music Daily In the Apple Music Beats 1 podcast, the singer of "Without Me,quot; revealed how her ex-boyfriend influenced her songs.

"I was dating Dom. Not with Fike. Other Dom," he began to share. "I was very happy. I was very happy with my life. I was thinking about the night he and I met because I had told the story many times."