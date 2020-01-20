Halsey reveals that she wrote her first love song for her ex boyfriend Yungblud

Halsey He is leaving everything on the table.
The 25-year-old star recently talked about her previous relationship with the British musician, Yungblud (whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison) For a review, the two dated for almost a year before they seemed to leave it in the fall of 2019.
A source at the time told E! The news of their romance failed in September, so they decide to go their separate ways. And although Halsey briefly addressed his break in social media, he recently shared some details about their relationship.
Chatting with Zane Lowe in New Music Daily In the Apple Music Beats 1 podcast, the singer of "Without Me,quot; revealed how her ex-boyfriend influenced her songs.
"I was dating Dom. Not with Fike. Other Dom," he began to share. "I was very happy. I was very happy with my life. I was thinking about the night he and I met because I had told the story many times."
She continued: "And every time I told it, it got better and more and more romantic and it wasn't raining. It wasn't raining like in history, the streets are wet and I need to tell this romantic story."
For her, she felt that she needed to write a love song about her bond. "And I had never written a love song before," he added. "Not one without a shot."
While Halsey and Yungblud never Really addressed his division, a privileged information separated previously gave him E! News some ideas.
"It was somewhat abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently," the source said at the time. "She has been very busy and focused on her career, which gave her more priority."
But despite her breakup, Halsey seems to be in love with her boyfriend, Evan Peters.
On Monday, she sprouted on the American horror story alum on his birthday with a touching message. "Happy birthday honey," he wrote, along with a nice picture of them kissing and smiling. "I can't imagine a world without you in it."
The couple has been dating for almost three months and seems to be moving things in their relationship.
On the subject of having a positive attitude and starting from scratch, Halsey told Lowe: "I have definitely had many experiences that I think would probably have hardened some people or made them really tired. And one of the probably best and worst qualities about me is that whatever happens, I always try to see the best of people. "
"And I always go into every situation foolishly hoping that everyone's intentions are as pure or as genuine as mine," he continued. "And it doesn't matter how many times it turns out to be false or they deceive me, that doesn't stop me from moving on to the following situation and saying: & # 39; New person, new clean slate & # 39;".
Now, that is a 2020 motto that we can support!