Halsey gets excited about Evan Peters on his birthday with special tribute

Evan Peters is to feel the love

the American horror story alum celebrates his 33rd birthday with a bang … or at least, with his protagonist at his side. Monday, Halsey He took Instagram to bathe his boyfriend with love on his special day.

And although the two have been quite private about their romance on social networks, the singer made an exception for the occasion of celebration.

"Happy birthday honey," he captioned his post, along with a black and white image taken with a photo booth. "I can't imagine a world without you in it."

In the sweet snapshot shared by Halsey, the couple seemed to be in love, while they kissed and smiled from ear to ear.

Although the two have only been dating for almost three months, it seems that their romance is stronger than ever. Last week, a source told E! News that the dynamic duo is "inseparable,quot; and have taken their relationship to the next level.