Graham Potter: Brighton's head coach is not just a champion & # 39; numpty & # 39; | Soccer news







Brighton's head coach, Graham Potter, says he expected people to think he was an "evil of the Championship,quot; upon his arrival at the south coast club in the summer.

Potter replaced Chris Hughton after the conclusion of the 2018/19 season and since then he was given a contract extension, keeping him in Brighton for the next six years.

The team enjoyed a relatively successful start to the campaign, but the former Swansea boss's side has only two victories in his previous 12 Premier League games.

Brighton has accumulated points against Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea this season

When asked about being one of the favorites to be relegated at the start of the season, Potter replied: "I would have thought about it. Some insults from the Championship, tenth place (with Swansea last year). Be careful what you wish for, that kind of narrative

"I can understand that, of course, because you're replacing a really respected guy who has done a fantastic job, I've always said so.

"I respect Chris Hughton did an amazing job here to keep the club in the Premier League for two years. If you see what happened in the Premier League when people have changed, sometimes they have lasted seven games."

"You can understand why that narrative exists, why is that comment. It is not a criticism at all, I understand it completely.

"I can't hear that, I would be going crazy, right?"

2:19 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Brighton's draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Brighton's draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League

Brighton sits three points above the relegation zone before his trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

A victory would see Albion eight points from Bournemouth in 19th place, but Potter says he approaches each game individually.

He added: "I just have to concentrate on the next game, try to improve the team, try to figure out how we can improve."

"Then, in the end, you have to analyze the season when you played all the games, you can say & # 39; ok, how was it? & # 39;

"Unfortunately, we are in a situation where we are halfway there and we want to compare ourselves with this time of last year."