Graeme Sharp appointed life president of Everton players | Soccer news





Sharp is Everton's post-war top scorer

Graeme Sharp will advise the Everton board of directors in a new role at Goodison Park as the life president of club players.

The former 59-year-old Scottish striker scored 160 goals in 447 appearances, second only to Dixie Dean on the Everton scoring list, between 1980 and 1991 and returned to Goodison in an ambassador position in 2000.

Speaking about his new role as an improved adviser on the board, Everton President Bill Kenwright told the club's official website: "It's about DNA with the Evertonians and Sharpy has that."

"That is why we asked him to be the life president of the players."

"Sharpy was an important part of the club's best period. Not only did he keep that love for Everton, but he kept Everton's DNA and that's why fans love him."

"I couldn't imagine Everton without Graeme Sharp.

"As a player, I had skill, I had delicacy but I was and remains a boy so humble that he is grateful to remain part of Everton and that makes me even more grateful to have him."

Graeme Sharp was a member of the last Everton team to win the first level league title

Sharp, who won two League titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners Cup with the Blues, will provide a point of contact for the club captain, the board, the academy, the executive leadership team and the First team management staff.

He said: "I have been fortunate to represent Everton worldwide and the way in which the fans, current and previous management teams and staff, and our current and former players are connected and have a link with the club It makes Everton special.

"The ambition shown by Mr. (Farhad) Moshiri, the president and the board of directors of Everton means that it is a really exciting time to be an Evertonian.

"I look forward to working with all the people who make our club what it is and representing them in my new position."