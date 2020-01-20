It is a good time to be a member of Tank and the Bangas.

Immediately after the release in May 2019 of their second second year album Green balloon, the group of nine members of New Orleans became one of the nominees for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy, which will be held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles.

While the Recording Academy has labeled them as new artists, the truth is that the group has been active since frontwoman Tarriona "Tank,quot; Ball He founded it in 2011. Presenting a sound that is a fusion of funk, soul, hip-hop, jazz and spoken words, the group, whose members also include Joshua Johnson (drums and music director), Norman Spence (bass and synthesizer keys), Jonathan Johnson (low), Merell Burkett (keyboard), Anjelika "Jelly,quot; Joseph Y Kayla Buggage (background voice), Albert allenback (alto saxophone and flute) and Etienne Stoufflet (tenor saxophone), they released their first album, Think tank, in 2013, followed by a trio of live albums in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Born in a city that is almost certainly defined by his music, Tank and the Bangas have synthesized Big Easy's musical history and incorporated it now. And now they meet fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Yola Y Black cougars for one of the most coveted awards on Grammy Night.