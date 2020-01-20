Images of Taylor Hill / Getty for Boston calls
It is a good time to be a member of Tank and the Bangas.
Immediately after the release in May 2019 of their second second year album Green balloon, the group of nine members of New Orleans became one of the nominees for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy, which will be held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles.
While the Recording Academy has labeled them as new artists, the truth is that the group has been active since frontwoman Tarriona "Tank,quot; Ball He founded it in 2011. Presenting a sound that is a fusion of funk, soul, hip-hop, jazz and spoken words, the group, whose members also include Joshua Johnson (drums and music director), Norman Spence (bass and synthesizer keys), Jonathan Johnson (low), Merell Burkett (keyboard), Anjelika "Jelly,quot; Joseph Y Kayla Buggage (background voice), Albert allenback (alto saxophone and flute) and Etienne Stoufflet (tenor saxophone), they released their first album, Think tank, in 2013, followed by a trio of live albums in 2014, 2018 and 2019.
Born in a city that is almost certainly defined by his music, Tank and the Bangas have synthesized Big Easy's musical history and incorporated it now. And now they meet fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Yola Y Black cougars for one of the most coveted awards on Grammy Night.
Get to know Tank and the Bangas a little better before your big Sunday night with your answers to our exclusive Questionnaire for nominees for the best new artist!
What was the first thing you did after hearing about your nomination?
Norman: I checked Google to make sure it was true, then I yelled at my wife in the other room, hahaha.
Albert: I left my girlfriend at work, I parked in front of her job and sat in my car laughing, screaming and smiling for a long time because she returned during her shift to make sure everything was okay.
Tank: The first thing I did after hearing about the nomination was a huge smile and go back to sleep because it was so early
Josh I thanked God. I told my brother and my mother. We did a celebration dance. Then I remembered to breathe hahaha.
What was the song or album that made you want to make music and why?
Norman: "Everything you play is a song,quot; by The winans
Albert: The song "Smooth Operator,quot; by Sade It made me want to play music because it was my first exposure to the saxophone and I fell in love, love to the first sax. The album that made me want to start making music (produce / write / create for me) was "Acid Rap,quot; by Possibility of the rapper. I was so inspired by the elevated musicality, the horns, the chords, the way it was relevant but also had integrity, that I totally changed the course of playing "jazz,quot; music to make rhythms and compose.
What artist are you dying to collaborate with?
Band, collectively: Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, Timbaland, Dr. Dre, Missy Elliot, Lalah Hathaway, Jon Batiste, Anderson .Paak, YBN Cordae, Kyle, Rapsody, Brandy, Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, Ahmad Jamal, Big Boi
Excluding yours, what was the only song you couldn't stop listening to this year?
Norman: "I want to thank you,quot; for Alice Meyers
Albert: "Yada Yada,quot; by Anderson .Paak! What a crazy song.
Tank: "Vienna,quot; by Billy Joel.
Josh "Hottest in the city,quot; by Ty Dolla $ ign, "Sunflower,quot; by Post Malone With. Swae lee, "Babysitter,quot; by Dababy, and "All I Want,quot; and "Lurkin,quot; by Chris Brown. All at different times.
Where will you put your Grammy if you win?
Norman: By my instruments in the living room, probably, until I have my own space to work.
Albert: I will suspend it from a rope at eye level just in front of my entrance door so that people have to move to enter my house. And if they don't mention it, I'll mention it.
Tank: That is a difficult question. It has to be the kitchen counter. I'm always there
Josh On the wall of my "study room. The first of many achievements like this made with fam.
