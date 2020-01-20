A German-Afghan translator for the German army goes to trial on Monday, along with his wife, accused of spying for Iran.

Abdul S is accused of "a particularly serious case of treason,quot; and "violating state secrets,quot; in 18 cases, according to the Koblenz Superior Regional Court in West Germany.

The 51-year-old man was arrested in January 2019, according to reports, after a warning from a source abroad and the ensuing trap to catch him on the spot. He has been detained since then.

His 40-year-old wife, Asiea S, will be at the pier with him after prosecutors in December accused her of helping and inciting treason.

Asiea is accused of "helping her husband from the beginning,quot; with her spying activities for Iranian intelligence services, the Koblenz court said, but the police did not stop her.

Abdul He worked for several years as a civil translator and cultural advisor to the German Bundeswehr at the Heinrich-Hertz headquarters in the city of Daun, near Koblenz.

Officials have ruled on the case, without revealing details about the information allegedly leaked.

Abdul he himself "has not yet commented on the charges against him," the court said in a statement.

You risk life in jail if you are found guilty, which in Germany generally means a sentence of at least 15 years.

His wife faces a maximum of 11 years in prison.

The court case will be held behind closed doors and is expected to last until the end of March.

Germany's national intelligence agency BfV has identified that Iran has one of the most active countries in spying on Germany, along with China and Russia.

Iranian espionage services "regularly look for appropriate sources to meet the regime's information needs," the BfV said in a report.

In 2018, Germany arrested an Iranian diplomat based in Vienna suspected of being a spy, and prosecutors claimed he was conspiring with a couple based in Belgium to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris.

In another high profile case, former German intelligence agent Markus Reichel was convicted in 2016 for spying on both the CIA and the Russian secret service.

In 2011, Germany imprisoned a married couple for spying for Russian secret services for more than 20 years.