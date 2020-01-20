Future forward risks Thailand's ban on monarchy, says Illuminati | News

The Constitutional Court of Thailand will decide on Tuesday if it will dissolve the Future Forward Party opposition, in a ruling that could strengthen the majority of parliament in the military-backed parliament.

The case is based on a complaint that states that the party seeks to overthrow the country's constitutional monarchy and is linked to the Illuminati, a supposed secret society that conspiracy theorists believe seeks to dominate the world.

Founded almost two years ago by auto parts billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Future Forward Party ranked third in last year's general elections, which the opposition said was manipulated in favor of the Palang Pracharat pro-military party.

Thanathorn, 41, has become the most prominent opponent of the government, who reinstated former board leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, 65, as civilian prime minister five years after he organized a military coup.

Forward's future spokeswoman, Pannika Wanich, said the case was an attempt to eliminate the party, using a claim of protection from the monarchy that few would dare to discuss.

"It is clear that the antitrust claim is the only one that can destroy the Future Forward Party," Pannika said.

"We emphasize that this is a deliberate political harassment."

The case, accepted by the Constitutional Court in July, is best known for its claim that the triangular logo of the party means association with the Illuminati, making the party a threat to the constitutional monarchy of Thailand.

He also alleges that the language in the party manifesto, as well as past commercial investments, Facebook images and academic reports of key party figures, suggest personal hostility towards the constitutional monarchy since before the party was founded.

"I investigated his behavior from the past until now," Nattaporn Toprayoon told Reuters, who filed the complaint last May. "I did it because I am Thai. The monarchy is of great reverence."

But Pannika said the accusations were a problem.

"This would set a new legal precedent that executive members of a political party should have their thoughts and minds inspected," he said.

"It is also an unexpected new casualty that a political party has to defend itself to show that it is not involved with the Illuminati."

There is likely to be a verdict to dissolve Future Forward on Tuesday, which could provoke political events such as short-term flashmobs, said Yuttaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at the Open University of Sukhothai Thammathirat.

"But even if the party survives, it will still face other pending legal challenges," said Yuttaporn.

Future Forward faces another case alleging that it had violated the laws governing political parties by accepting loans from the leader of its party, among others.