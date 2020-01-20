Frank Lampard wants to prove Roy Keane is wrong after the heated Super Sunday debate | Soccer news







Frank Lampard admits that he wants to silence skeptics like Roy Keane by succeeding in his term at Chelsea.

Keane sarcastically stated that Lampard has "all the answers for Chelsea,quot; in a heated Sky Sports discussion with Jamie Carragher on Sunday.

The former Manchester United captain questioned Lampard's progress at Chelsea while defending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's situation at Old Trafford, following Liverpool's dominant 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Lampard hastened to avoid any confrontation with Keane, but revealed his surprise that his name appeared in the discussion.

2:55 Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane had a heated debate about whether the recruitment of players or their selection of managers has been the reason for the decline of Manchester United in recent years. Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane had a heated debate about whether the recruitment of players or their selection of managers has been the reason for the decline of Manchester United in recent years.

"I saw it, it was a good vision, didn't it? It makes your ears stand up," said Lampard, who took over Chelsea last summer after just one season at Derby.

"I do not think that being English gives you some kind of goodbye to criticism, in fact, I have heard a lot the first time I got this job discarded because I am young and English and I only had one year in Derby.

"I think that conversation was so fast that many things came out."

"And I play fair with Roy, I love watching him talk about football because of how passionate he is and to the point, but I don't think he said goodbye for being English."

0:38 Lampard says that Edinson Cavani is a great player and admits he can help the team. Lampard says that Edinson Cavani is a great player and admits he can help the team.

"I got the whole Derby. I went to Derby with a team in a difficult place and we made a fantastic effort to ascend.

"I don't expect that to be an indicator of whether I should have gotten Chelsea's job or not."

"A lot of people want to question inexperience and it is my job to do my best here, so I go to bed."

Lampard: Klopp & # 39; s Liverpool is a & # 39; beautiful model & # 39;

Keane and Carragher were involved in a lively debate over the United route to close the gap between the fierce rivals and the fugitive leaders of the Liverpool Premier League.

Lampard praised Jurgen Klopp for transforming Liverpool and admitted that Chelsea can learn many lessons from the German chief.

2:52 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle's victory over Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle's victory over Chelsea in the Premier League

"We are in a process here right now and I want to improve more and more, and I respect Roy Keane and Carra and I got it," said Lampard.

"Where they came from in Liverpool, I think they have a great coach and a great team."

"Jurgen Klopp does not run 70 yards across the field and hits it on the net, but what he does is train and create an environment and an atmosphere, so there are two ways: players and coach."

"My job now is not to worry too much about these kinds of things because you can throw them both ways.

"In terms of coaches and managers, I listen carefully, because you look at Jurgen Klopp and I think he is an amazing manager, and he has had four years there to build this amazing team."

Lampard is an admirer of the model Jurgen Klopp has created in Liverpool.

"So, as I saw it, it is likely to be a mix of young players who have overcome and improved and he credits himself with that, a fantastic recruitment of some players who have certainly improved over the course of those four years and then some great- hit signings that really came home and arrived at the right time.

"So he is a beautiful model in sight. Everyone is different, but he has had time and the opportunity to attract players because of his style and the way he wants to play. So that's an incredible story."

"When it comes to Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) or myself, you want time and you want to put all those things in their place, young players who take time to develop and improve, recruitment will be very important in the next two windows, and we hope , not when trying to follow a Liverpool model, that we do things well and move forward.

"From my point of view, all I want to do is work and work and work to try to get the best scenario for Chelsea."