Flights between Serbia and Kosovo will be resumed under a negotiated agreement

The previous negotiations lasted several years without much progress before stopping in 2018, after the government of Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj of Kosovo imposed 100 percent tariffs on imports from Serbia and passed legislation to form an army.

Mr. Haradinaj resigned in July, after being summoned to be questioned about crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the 1998-99 war, in which he served as an officer in the Kosovo Liberation Army. His departure caused an early election, held in October.

Since then, Kosovo has been without a government, making it difficult to resume any progress in the negotiations. In a call last week to the president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, Mr. Borrell emphasized the need for a new government for negotiations to continue. Mr. Borrell also spoke by telephone with Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia.

On Monday, Thaci nominated Albin Kurti of the Vetevendosje nationalist party, or Self-Determination, as prime minister, three months after the election failed to reach a majority.

The flight agreement was signed by Milun Trivunac, secretary of state of the Ministry of Economy of Serbia; Eset Berisha, general director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Kosovo; and Michael Knitter, the operations director of Eurowings, a budget operator owned by Lufthansa.

After signing at the US embassy in Berlin, Knitter said the flights would begin after both countries removed regulatory obstacles. Flying between Belgrade and Pristina only takes 25 minutes, compared to more than five hours by road, including border control, he said.

Eurowings has a plane and a crew stationed in Pristina and already flies from there to several destinations in Germany and Austria. Lufthansa, fly in and out of Belgrade.

There was no set schedule for when flights could resume, Knitter said.