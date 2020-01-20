FKA Twigs feeds Matt Healy's dating rumors at the RuPaul & # 39; s DragCon event

Instagram

According to a source, the 32-year-old singer and the leader of The 1975 are smiling and holding hands while watching the show, which takes place in the United Kingdom, together.

FKA Twigs Y Matt healy It could really be an article. On Saturday, January 18, the singer of "Celofán" and 1975 The leader added fuel to the rumors that they were leaving when they were seen together at the RuPaul & # 39; s DragCon U.K.2020 event.

Exposing their joint assistance was "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race United Kingdom "alum Vinegar strokes who turned to Instagram to share a photo of him with Matt's partner and mother, Denise Welch. "It was wonderful to meet the beautiful @denise_welch, @fkatwigs, @trumanblack and her fabulous family in today's backstage at #DragConUK," said his legend.

Denise also shared a similar photo on her own Instagram ID. His publication, however, did not include FKA in the framework. "The best moment in the world! @Welchvin @trumanblack @rupaulsdragcon," he said in the subtitles section along with two heart emojis.

During the event itself, FKA and Matt were supposedly inseparable. An internal source told E! News that the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson and his 30-year-old rocker partner "smiled and held hands while having fun walking and watching the shows together."

"It definitely seemed that the two are more than just friends," the so-called insider said. "The two kept a fairly low profile, attended the event in support of Matt's mother, Denise Welch, who was the master of ceremonies of one of the events. Denise and the FKA twigs got along very well. They felt very comfortable one with the other".

FKA and Matt first sent their tongues about reports that they had dinner together on Christmas Eve. Composer Jennie Vee mocked the couple's union when she uploaded a photo of them and other friends, including her bandmate. George Daniel. "Beautiful Christmas Eve dinner with our musical friends," he said at the time.

Later, the two were captured by the shopping chamber at the Lush soap store in London. A photo shared by the store employee on Twitter captured FKA in the background, which led other online users to ask about his presence. To the questions, the employee simply replied: "Yes! They entered together. She was really sweet."

Before linking romantically with Matt, it was speculated that FKA was dating "Transformers"actor Shia LaBeouf for about nine months. As for the singer of "Robbers", he was once linked to the pop star Taylor Swift as well as model Gabriella Brooks.