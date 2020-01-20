Exclusive: Aparshakti Khurana will star in front of Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket



Taapsee Pannu has proven its worth in films such as Pink, Badla, Manmarziyaan and more. Now she is ready for her next Rashmi Rocket launch. Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, the film revolves around the life of an Gujarat athlete. The advance of the film was launched in mid-2019 and was appreciated by everyone.





The film is being produced by RSVP and will hit theaters this year, although so far no date has been confirmed. Our sources informed us that the protagonist of Taapsee will have Aparshakti Khurrana as the protagonist in front of her. This is the first time that Taapsee and Aparshakti will be seen together and this is also his first film as the protagonist, the actor has proven time and again that he is an effortless actor in supporting roles and now is the time for him to shine. We are very excited to see this new pair on the big screen, and you?