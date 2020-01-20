European Summary: Inter Milan title charge under Antonio Conte fails with Lecce tie | Soccer news

Quique Setien gets the reign of Barcelona for a nervy winning start; Bayern Munich climbs to second place with a resounding victory





Marco Mancosu level up so that Lecce denied Inter's victory

The challenge for the Serie A title of Inter Milan stalled again after a 1-1 draw at Lecce, leaving Juventus with four points ahead.

Antonio Conte's side seemed ready for victory when Alessandro Bastoni led them to the front with 18 minutes remaining. However, Marco Mancosu grabbed a precious spot for southerners by matching just five minutes later.

Inter have won just two of their last six league games and are now four points behind the current Juventus champion after a double by Cristiano Ronaldo saw them win 2-1 against Parma at the start of Sunday's game.

Earlier Ante Rebic scored twice, including the winner of the detention time, against Udinese how A.C. Milan triumphed 3-2 in San Siro.

Fabio Borini, who left Milan this week, scored a debut goal for the new club Hellas Verona in their 1-1 draw in Bologna.

Rome won again after consecutive league losses with a 3-1 victory over the fight Genoa that put them back in the top four.

Cengiz Under opened the scoring before David Biraschi's goal. Goran Pandev responded against his former club, but Edin Dzeko had the last word.

Mario Balotelli entered as a late substitute and was expelled only seven minutes later Brescia drew 2-2 with Cagliari. Joao Pedro scored twice for the visitors, while Ernesto Torregrossa scored a double for the hosts.

La Liga: Messi wins nervy for Setien

Lionel Messi's goal made Quique Setien's reign have a winning start

Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona He returned to the top of La Liga with a 1-0 home win against Pomegranate, which he had sent to German Sanchez.

Before Budimir scored twice in Mallorca & # 39; s 4-1 at home against Valencia as they left the places of descent. The visitors sent Daniel Parejo at the beginning of the second half.

Borja Iglesias, Sánchez Rodríguez and Sergio Canales were on target as Real Betis won 3-0 against Real society, Spanish they were 2-1 winners in Villarreal, While Athletic Bilbao Y Celtic vigo He shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Bundesliga: Bayern goes second with a resounding victory

Robert Lewandowski's goal put Bayern on the way

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the second half to beat Jurgen Klinsmann Hertha Berlin side and climb to second in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller flew the visitors ahead in the hour mark, before a penalty from Robert Lewandowski and Thiago's neat final put the reigning champions firmly in control. Ivan Perisic completed the score with six minutes remaining.

The 4-0 victory raised Bayern to four points from RB leader Leipzig, who consolidated his place at the top of the standings with a 3-1 home win against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Sunday's other game saw Bayer Leverkusen win 4-1 in the lower club SC Paderborn. Kevin Volland's double and an attack by Julian Baumgartlinger had Leverkusen in command at the break.

Dennis Srbeny withdrew a goal at the beginning of the second half, but Kai Havertz restored the three-goal mattress and sealed a comfortable success.