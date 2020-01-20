EU Borrell says the bloc must consider ways to support the truce in Libya | News

The European Union will discuss all ways to maintain a formal ceasefire in Libya, said the top diplomat of the block, adding however that anyone a long-term peace agreement will be needed Real support from Europe to keep it up.

The comments of Josep Borrell arrived when European Foreign Ministers held discussions in Brussels on how to strengthen the unstable truce on Monday, a day after international leaders, including some who supported the opposing parties in the Libyan conflict, agreed at a summit in Berlin to maintain a UN arms embargo and end support military to the warring factions of the country.



"A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it," Borrell said, when asked if the EU would consider a military peacekeeping mission.

"You can't say & # 39; this is a ceasefire & # 39; and forget about it … Someone has to monitor it to handle it."

Libya has been affected by fighting between rival armed factions since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 overthrew and killed leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The deeply divided country currently has two rival administrations: the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the UN in Tripoli and another ally with the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in the eastern city of Tobruk.

In April, Haftar forces launched an offensive to seize Tripoli, with clashes so far that they killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 combatants and displaced tens of thousands.

On January 12, a fragile ceasefire backed by Turkey and Russia was established.

Sophia operation

When asked if the EU naval mission off the Libyan coast could be restarted, Borrell said: "I think we have to revive it, yes."

The EU ceased maritime patrols under Operation Sophia at the end of March last year, after Italy, where sentiment against immigrants had increased, said it would no longer receive those rescued at sea.

EU governments wanted the mission to continue because they felt it had been effective in deterring human traffickers and defending the UN arms embargo on Libya, which means that Rome's position remains critical to return ships the water.

The Italian far-right League party, whose leader Matteo Salvini held the influential position of Interior Minister and pressed for anti-immigrant reforms, collapsed the country's ruling coalition last year in an attempt to force early elections and take power. Instead, the populist Five Star Movement joined forces with the center-left Democratic Party to form a new government.

Luciana Lamorgese, a career officer and international migration specialist known for promoting integration events, succeeded Salvini.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will be On Monday, the situations in Bolivia, India and Venezuela were discussed, as well as the deterioration of security and the humanitarian situation in the Sahel region, a strategic priority for the EU and its member states.

Ministers are also talking about ways to intensify climate diplomacy and improve outreach activities to third countries. The peace process in the Middle East will be discussed during an informal lunch, according to an indicative agenda published by the EU.