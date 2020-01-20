Erin and Ben Napier are here to cure their repairman Upper Blues

It has been a year, nine months and 17 days since a new episode of Upper fixer Decorate our TV screens.

It's not like we're tracking, but it's been a minute since we saw Chip Gaines cheerfully proclaim the beginning of the demonstration day as Joanna Gaines Playfully put his eyes in the foreground. Or watched the interior designer finish the room with a handmade wooden dining set and a pinch of shiplap.

And as we fill our house with rustic and elegant finds from its Hearth & Hand line for Target and start planning a trip to see Magnolia Market in the Silos IRL, the hole the size of Chip and Joanna in our heart remains and the October release of its new Discovery network is still months away.

Fortunately, there is another HGTV duo with a penchant for restoring forgotten houses, a series, Hometown, returning tonight at 9 p.m. for the fourth season and a completely adorable backstory.