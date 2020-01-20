Erin and Ben Napier are here to cure their repairman Upper Blues

It has been a year, nine months and 17 days since a new episode of Upper fixer Decorate our TV screens.
It's not like we're tracking, but it's been a minute since we saw Chip Gaines cheerfully proclaim the beginning of the demonstration day as Joanna Gaines Playfully put his eyes in the foreground. Or watched the interior designer finish the room with a handmade wooden dining set and a pinch of shiplap.
And as we fill our house with rustic and elegant finds from its Hearth & Hand line for Target and start planning a trip to see Magnolia Market in the Silos IRL, the hole the size of Chip and Joanna in our heart remains and the October release of its new Discovery network is still months away.
Fortunately, there is another HGTV duo with a penchant for restoring forgotten houses, a series, Hometown, returning tonight at 9 p.m. for the fourth season and a completely adorable backstory.
Erin Napier She was using her graphic design degree to run a stationary business in her small hometown of Laurel, Miss., when she and her husband Ben Napier, a minister of the United Methodist Church Laurel First, decided to pivot, teaming up with two other couples to revive the center of Laurel Mercantile Co. Once the benchmark for dry products in the early part of the twentieth century, had been closed and was asking for a transformation. What they did, selling candles, pottery and the reclaimed furniture carpenter that Ben designed for his Scotsman Co. brand
Their first step in revitalizing their small town was a success, they made a giant leap, directing their skilful eyes towards the historic houses in their neighborhood that desperately needed repairs. But it was his own renovated artisan cabin of 1925 that gave them a profile on South weddings—And the attached Instagram photo that caught the attention of an HGTV executive.
"She came over and asked if we had ever thought about making television," Erin, 34, explained to E! News in 2017 ", I had been stalking our Instagram for a while and said: & # 39; I'm in love with your city, your relationship and I wonder if you've ever thought of a program & # 39 ;. But we never wanted this to happen ".
Actually, Ben, 36, he added, initially assumed she was interested in a simple transaction: "We thought, what would happen if I bought stationery, and how wonderful that would be. She will send it to all these important people she knows."
Instead, she asked them to shoot a pilot, she said, "and fortunately HGTV loved it and here we are."
Why Of course HGTV wanted to block the telegenic couple. The Gaines had already shown that there was a market for couples so skilled to maintain an enviable marriage as to create a farm-style kitchen. As much as the viewers wanted to see the transformations, they were also here for the harmless jokes of the duo, Joanna was the voluntary gate of any antic that Chip can dream of stealing the camera.
And the Naples had their own kind of small town, decidedly southern charm. After all, they are preparing to revitalize their vintage rehabilitation of a city of 18,000 people one at a time and will do so using cost-cutting measures (yes, of course, those kitchen cabinets can be reused) and Ben's skilled crafts . And if you find that the final results are preferable to those of a dear Waco-based HGTV, well, that's because of your personal beliefs. They don't need to get as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.
"I think we are like apples and oranges," Erin replied to E! The news in 2017 when asked about their different styles, "depends on which one you want."
His particular brand of sweetness began to grow at Jones County Community College in Mississippi in December 2004. Erin, 19, had briefly met Ben at a McDonald's seven months earlier and his crush had been growing ever since .
"I loved seeing it from a distance and our occasional exchanges of & # 39; hello & # 39; on campus," he shared in his blog. "I admired him in secret and wanted to be his friend so much, to be important to him as some of the girls we were friends with. He was the center of attention no matter where he went, and I kept a cool distance every time we talked, I didn't want that I thought I cared for him in one way or another. "
That was until he realized that he felt exactly the same.
"The first time I met Erin was in the cafeteria of Jones County Community College," Ben told E! News, its origin story is now a very worn story for the couple, a decade and a half after their association. "I was talking to a group of girls and they told me, wow, I love that girl's style. I turned around and Erin had this really short pixie cut and I was wearing these baggy jeans and it was like, oh man, she was great. From that moment I got hooked. "
Fate, or rather the yearbook committee that commissioned designer Erin to gather a characteristic of the 10 most interesting residents of the campus, including Ben, brought them together and it took them a whole week to realize they were in love. Really, six days, to be precise.
"I hugged her for the first time on Tuesday, at the yearbook meeting, and we spent every minute we could together for the next six days," Ben said. "Then I told her that I loved her and that one day I would marry her."
He fulfilled that vote, he proposed in September 2007. By then, the two had transferred to the University of Mississippi together and Ben had drawn up an elaborate plan for his birthday weekend.
"Ben asked me to accompany him to Square Books so he could get a book for a class," he shared on his blog. As Ben climbed up, supposedly to track down what he needed, she searched with her companions downstairs, where one of her friends handed her a handmade book with leather covers, telling her to read. "It was the story of an unlikely couple who met at the university and fell in love quickly. I had no idea it was about us at the beginning. Then, the couple started to sound a lot like us. Then we were. And I was shaking everything again, anticipating what was going to happen. The last page read: "Go up the stairs for the rest of the story."
When he reached Ben on the balcony, they both dissolved in tears: "Then he leaned into my ear and whispered this: & # 39; Do you know how much I love you? … And you know that I will always take care of you … I spoke with mammaw (my grandmother) … and in the words of James Rasberry, & # 39; I have something for you & # 39; then knelt down and said, "Do you want to marry me?" And I couldn't say yes or cry enough It was the most shocking and beautiful moment of my life. "
Married the following November, they settled down first in a rented loft in the center and then, as their stationary company Lucky Luxe grew up, the charming historic that Erin first began to look at as a high school student.
These days they are still wandering around the carefully decorated cabin (a combination of built-in cabinets, vintage photos, mismatched furniture and the perfect white kitchen) with their 2-year-old daughter. Helen (named after Erin's grandmother) and her Great Pyrenees rescue Chevy and Baker.
They start the morning with coffee and a fried egg (for Ben) and cereal and a Coca-Cola Zero (for Erin) and end each night with story time and an episode or two of television (Blue blood it's a favorite) "make our brains stop," as Erin said Hgtv. In the middle they go to their daily work, visit any of the few houses they are remaking, and it turns out to be captured by the cameras. "It doesn't seem like a big deal," Ben reasoned. Beautiful house. "We get up, work with our coworkers and go home."
In addition to the fact that someone in Laurel occasionally approaches them (Ben enjoys every interaction; Erin, introverted self-described, can often be found hidden in one of his old cars), everything is almost the same until her sweet anniversary. tradition.
His love for reading a constant line of their relationship, Ben gives his wife a book every year, sharing his collection of thoughts about the best thing that happened every month. "Every year, the cover is related to any traditional anniversary gift," Erin said. Beautiful house of its volumes covered with paper, cotton and floral fabric.
And with practices like that (and their tendency to give away books with handwritten notes engraved inside the cover), the couple at the university have not experienced precisely any of the growing pains of marriage that others tend to complain about.
"Just by belonging to Ben and sharing his last name makes my heart feel agitated. How many people marry the greatest crush they ever had?" she marveled at that 2014 South weddings piece. "Marriage is our comfort zone and support system; it is as natural as breathing and just as necessary to break through my life with all its good and difficult moments. People say: & # 39; Marriage is hard and requires a lot of work & # 39; that has not been my experience. I think if you marry the right person for you, disagreements will not feel like work. "
Or, as she tells E! News: "I feel that I am not good at much, but what we are good at is in our relationship."
His obvious love translates to the screen, with its premiere in 2017 as the second best qualified in the history of the network and people going to Laurel, a city about two hours north of New Orleans and four and a half hours. south of Memphis, to observe the revitalization, antique stores, Cajun restaurants, brick-paved streets, for themselves.
Which, frankly, still leaves Erin amazed, since the artist assumed that the show would not gain so much traction. "Why would it be possible to make a television show in a city like Laurel, Mississippi?" she reasoned for Beautiful house. "We love it, but that doesn't mean everyone else would. So we had fun and never had expectations."
And now they're just riding the wave in season 4 of Hometown and his series of six episodes of 2021, Takeover of the hometown, that leads them to conduct a nationwide contest to find another picturesque community (must have a population of 40,000 or less) to whom they can give their magical touch.
That this is your life now never ceases to amaze. "We know that Laurel's success is thanks to the television show," Erin told E! News. "It's not Ben and I, we don't give credit for any of that."
Perhaps, however, perhaps they should claim only a little.