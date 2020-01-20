Erica Mena talks about having another baby 13 years after having her son

Erica Mena tells her fans how it feels to have another baby after 13 years since she had her first child. She began sharing a lot of never-before-seen photos of her wedding in which she looks absolutely stunning.

Here is Erica's post in which she talks about her and Safaree's girl, who is about to come into the world.

‘I never thought I'd have another baby just because I didn't want to do it alone again. God said YES thirteen years later. ✨🌹🙏🏽 Custom gown @lelaurier 📸 @StanLoPhotography ’, Erica captioned her post.

Someone said, "I felt that, but God's time is always perfect," and another commentator posted this: "My baby looks beautiful, God bless you and your new trip, I'm so happy for you."

Another follower wrote: "Seriously, you are the most incredibly beautiful pregnant woman!"

Someone else said: "Aww congratulations again, girl and that dress is wearing you!" And a fan asked Erica: "@iamerica_mena are they going to broadcast the wedding? These photos are 🔥’

Another follower posted: ‘You look amazing. You killed every look this pregnancy. "

Another Instagram sponsor said: ia @iamerica_mena Absolutely Gorgeous! I am very happy for all of you. & # 39;

Someone also jumped into the comments section and told Erica: ‘I love the fact that you are showing your story. Many single mothers do not want to start over for fear of doing it again! It's hard! You were blessed this time! "

Earlier today, we report that Erica shared more photos, and you can see them below, just to see how amazing everything was.

Erica showed fans her ring bearer who was her godson, her beautiful flower girls and her bridesmaids too.

Fans may not have enough images of Erica's wedding. Last year, her fans were disappointed that she didn't publish anything about the important event, but it seems she is now making up for it.



