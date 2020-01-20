Erica Mena shares more beautiful photos of her wedding: see the bearer of the ring, the flower girls and the best friends

Erica Mena married Safaree in 2019, and fans were really disappointed at the time due to the fact that she had not shared any photo or filming of her wedding. But it seems that she decided to share some amazing images of this important event in her life, and fans have been amazed for a few days.

Erica shared more photos, and you can see them below, just to see how amazing everything was.

‘My God They are like my ring bearer and My Perfect Flower Girls ✨🌹 @bridalstylesboutique crowns for princesses ✨🌹’ Erica captioned the post that includes photos with the ring bearer and the flower girls.

One of Erica's friends said: "My first wedding with the most beautiful bride I've ever seen,quot; I love you so much, "and a fan posted this:" Omg King must cry when he sees his mother transform into a living princess! Rock in Erica! 💜 ’

Erica also shared a lot of photos with her best friends:

‘Forever My Ladies 🌹✨ These queens have been in my life for YEARS! My true friends ♥ ️ Blood never needed to make us sisters. I love you so much, ladies 🌹✨ Thank you @abyssbyabby for these sexy but elegant dresses for my ladies, "Erica captioned the post that includes more photos of her best friends.

A fan said: "I love how she is still friends with Amina …" and another follower posted this: "I love the grace you have. Very happy, congratulations!"

Someone else wrote: "Beautiful, everyone looks so beautiful too, you are truly blessed and you have cake on the road."

One of Erica's best friends said: "Baby, we've been depressed since day 1. I love you for ever and ever … ❤️❤️ and I love all of you ladies too. We hugged in real life !! !! #family. & # 39;

Fans were really happy to see Erica sharing a photo with her son too.

What do you think about Erica's wedding so far, judging from what you can say about these photos?



