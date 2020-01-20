Erica Dixon makes an explosive confession about her twin babies – Embrii and Eryss – Lil Scrappy's ex gets involved in a heated debate with fans of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot;

Erica Dixon has gotten into a lot of trouble after making an amazing confession about her twins.

The reality show star and model recently visited her Instagram page, where she shared some adorable photos of her daughters, Embrii and Eryss, looking cute as a button while sitting in a car seat and playing with her pants.

Vaccinated children also make people sick. The risk is the same and they will attend regular school. https://t.co/tqnCq3qSGo – Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) January 17, 2020

Through the legend, the mother of three children explained the following about cute babies: “The newest thing is to put on your pants. They must want an early shout, hahaha. Jk And his hair … boy that is a complete story in itself. Let's say you had a long day. Oh, can you guess who is who?

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star also decided to reveal that her daughters are not vaccinated.

She explained: “My twins are already eight months old. He has never been vaccinated and has never been sick. "

Those who are part and against the anti-vaccination movement jumped into the comments section of Erica to discuss the matter.

One person said: "I guess he plans to study at home because they can't go to school without getting vaccinated."

Another commenter explained: “ALL STATES must accept medical vaccination exemptions. However, personal and religious vaccines vary from state to state. Preventive vaccines are treated as peanut allergies or any other life-threatening allergy: they cannot prohibit a child from going to school just because they can die when they get vaccinated. "

My twins are 8 months old now. He has never been vaccinated and has never been sick. – Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) January 16, 2020

This father said this: "It's not true! All parents can get a medical exemption, and some states allow exemptions for personal or religious reasons. My children have medical exceptions due to life-threatening responses to specific vaccines and still they go to school. They are treated in the same way as if a child had a peanut allergy: they are not excluded from school because of that. "

And they can be cured. https://t.co/iCOvUv7wrR – Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) January 17, 2020

This mother chased after Lil Scrappy's ex saying, "Would you like to know if they have already been to daycare? Or have they been near other children? Playgrounds? Shopping centers? As long as they are not near anyone else baby, she is fine "I, on the other hand, would never do it. I love it when people think they are smarter than modern medicine. I also don't want to see any,quot; pray for my babies "post.

People die every day from various diseases. You realize that it is 2020 and vaccines are a preventive measure in the hope that the body develops an immunity against the disease that is applied to the body of the child. https://t.co/Jhvr7wxbS7 – Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) January 17, 2020

This user of social networks revealed: "It baffles me how many people are poorly informed about what our bodies can and cannot do. As if our bodies were not destined to resist the elements. Hahaha, that's why they start going after our food. I really want people to educate themselves instead of trying to force their ignorance in our throat. You can definitely go to school and travel without vaccines. Google wonders about that in addition to having a good immune system. "

Ad

What do you think about a father's decision not to vaccinate his baby?



Post views:

0 0