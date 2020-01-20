England will hold crisis talks to resolve resentment towards Saracen players | Soccer news

"We have to interrogate the Saracens. We need to have everything on the table and solve it," Eddie Jones said.





Saracens Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola are among the most influential players in England.

England will hold crisis talks to resolve any internal anger and resentment towards Saracen players due to the salary cap scandal.

Eddie Jones will preside over discussions in Portugal on Thursday when his 34-man squad begins a seven-day training camp to prepare for the inaugural Guinness Six Nations match against France on February 2.

The Saracens will be automatically relegated at the end of the season for violating the salary cap regulations after opting for degradation when they are presented with the option of a season in the Championship or opening their books for a forensic audit and returning their Premier trophies. League for two of the last three campaigns

Although none of Jones' current team has criticized the double winners in public, the repeated failure of the North London club not to respect the £ 7 million limit for player salaries has been a source of long-term frustration among the rivals

The Saracens supply seven of the 34 players who will travel to the Algarve, including Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola, and Jones will encourage a frank exchange of views to address any ill will.

Farrell and Itoje are among several England internationals in the Saracen squad

"We have to interrogate the Saracens. We need to have everything on the table and solve it," Jones said.

"Well, we are not robots. You don't know how long it will take. It could take longer, but we'll solve it."

"It's common sense: say what you feel. If the players are angry about it, say it and put it on the table."

"But at the end of the day there are 34 players who want to play for England and their job is to prepare to play in England and solve it."

"We will help you solve it. I don't see any problem at all, in fact I think it is an opportunity for the team to get tighter."

5:44 Eddie Jones insists that Saracen players within his team are focused on playing for England, after the relegation of the Premier League club. Eddie Jones insists that Saracen players within his team are focused on playing for England, after the relegation of the Premier League club.

"We have players from potentially 12 different clubs: 12 different ideas of what's right and what's wrong."

"We are like a family around the table: someone wants to eat pasta and the other wants rice.

"They have a debate and that is ongoing in the national team. Every national team I have trained has those problems.

"I remember training Japan and Panasonic players hated Suntory players, they hated each other. So we had to fix it. That always happens."

Once the subject of the "financial doping,quot; of the Saracens has been covered, the England team will reflect on a good World Cup that ended in a 32-12 loss to South Africa in the final.

Farrell and his England teammates observe after the loss to South Africa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Although it is less divisive than the controversy at Allianz Park, the fact of not firing a shot at the Springboks a week after the dismantling of New Zealand could still worsen in the minds of those involved.

"Some people will continue to suffer, others will not remember it and will simply move on. Everyone is different," Jones said.

"We have to make sure we learn from that. It was a failure for us in the final. What can we do better? How can we prepare for games like that in the future better?

"I made mistakes, I don't think I prepared the team well. Possibly I didn't select well and they are things that happen every day in one way or another."

"Of course it still hurts, but that's part of the joy of training. Like when you win a game, it feels good when you lose a game that hurts."