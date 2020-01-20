England under 19 vs. West Indies under 19 – Summary and statistics

England suffered defeat in their first U-19 World Cup match when they lost to the West Indies for 71 races against Duckworth-Lewis in a rain-affected crash in Kimberley, South Africa.

An unbeaten 86 by Kevlon Anderson and quickfire 66 by Nyeem Young helped the West Indies, who beat Australia in their first game of the tournament, 267-7 of their 50 overs.

England struggled to keep up with the execution rate and collapsed from 120-2 to 184-9, with Young (5-45) taking five wickets.

England's next Group B match is Thursday against Australia, which defeated Nigeria by 10 wickets to get its first victory.

After deciding to play first, the presentation of the Hamidullah Qadri roulette (2-46) was needed to achieve the first breakthrough for England, as West Indies opener Kimani Melius (24) was caught at close range.

Leonardo Julien was the next to leave, caught by 40 in the bowling of Joey Evison.

Lewis Goldsworthy then intervened with two wickets as England restricted the West Indies score, keeping them at 129-4 at 32nd.

A second wicket for Qadri further strengthened England's position, but a determined blow by Anderson and a half-century of 33 Young's balls helped propel the West Indies to a decent total.

English starters Ben Charlesworth and Jordan Cox had a solid start with an association of fifty of the first 12 overs.

But the introduction of the turn halted England's progress when Cox (20) was caught doing a reverse sweep before Charlesworth (36) dodged a long-term shot.

Another fifty association between Thomas Clark and Jack Haynes broke up when Clark was caught lbw by 38.

England collapsed when they lost Dan Mousley (4) and Haynes (27) at the same time and saw Evison (1) caught shortly after a rain delay.

With 135-6 after 35 overs, England needed a strong finish, but they struggled to accelerate the score and finally fell very short in 184-9 in 44 when the rain ended the game early